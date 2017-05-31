MAFS' Simon and Alene's shock split

Unlike other Married at First Sight couples, these two seemed to be going strong, and viewers thought they might make it.

MAFS' Simon and Alene split

Sadly Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian are no longer together.

Speaking to The Fix the couple said: “It was a difficult decision but we have decided to part ways.”

They were one of the two couples that decided to stay together after filming for the show stopped.

“The long distance has been hard,” Alene admitted. Simon is based in Ipswich in QLD and she lives in Sydney.

Alene had planned to move to Ipswich but those plans obviously didn’t work out.

The pair also told the outlet: “We remain the greatest of friends and we will continue be part of each others’ lives. We thank you for your privacy at this time.”

The news comes as a surprise as recently in an interview with A Current Affair the pair had talked about having children.

Alene said: “I’m not pregnant right now, but it might happen in the future, who knows, we’re open.”

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy are now the only couple from the show that are still together and are reportedly living in Melbourne.

