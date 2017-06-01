Edwina Bartholomew's baby plans

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew only just announced her engagement with long-term beau Neil Varco, but now the host has revealed she can’t wait to have kids.

Speaking to OK!, Edwina talked about all her wedding plans and becoming a mum.

“He comes from four and I come from three, so I think we’ll probably and a half,” she joked. “No, probably three, two or three.”

The 33-year-old said she didn’t want to wait too long for the sake of her parents’ ages.

“Both my parents are in their seventies and my mum would be the best grandma – and it’s really something I want for her, sooner rather than later,” Edwina told the publication.

The host revealed she would be marrying Neil on the farm they own in Central West NSW and that she is having two wedding dresses!

She also spilled on the details of how Neil popped the question , saying it was simple but “couldn’t have been more perfect.”

"I hadn’t showered yet. It was just a usual morning walk. We had our puppy with us, too, and he proposed at the front gate. It was really lovely," said Edwina.

The television star announced her engagement on Instagram at the end of April, after the couple had been dating for six years.

