News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Edwina Bartholomew's baby plans

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew only just announced her engagement with long-term beau Neil Varco, but now the host has revealed she can’t wait to have kids.

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
1:00

Thomas and Megan share first kiss on Bachelor in Paradise
Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
0:30

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Neri Oxman looks just like Angelina Jolie in this interview
Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
0:21

Emily Ratajkowski shuts down pregnancy rumours
Tommy Little talks #beamodel campaign
0:51

An open letter to Tommy Little
Sophie Monk drops first Love Island Australia promo
1:38

Sophie Monk drops first Love Island Australia promo
Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
0:36

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
0:38

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
0:54

Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
0:43

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits
3:21

England enjoys Spring sunshine as UK heatwave hits
Nanny Helps Adorable Panda Take a Bath
0:48

Nanny Helps Adorable Panda Take a Bath
Flag-Waving Golden Retriever Cheers on Boston Marathon Runners
0:34

Flag-Waving Golden Retriever Cheers on Boston Marathon Runners
 

Speaking to OK!, Edwina talked about all her wedding plans and becoming a mum.

Edwina spilled on becoming a mum and her wedding plans. Source: Instagram

“He comes from four and I come from three, so I think we’ll probably and a half,” she joked. “No, probably three, two or three.”

The 33-year-old said she didn’t want to wait too long for the sake of her parents’ ages.

“Both my parents are in their seventies and my mum would be the best grandma – and it’s really something I want for her, sooner rather than later,” Edwina told the publication.

The presenter with her mother. Source: Instagram

The host revealed she would be marrying Neil on the farm they own in Central West NSW and that she is having two wedding dresses!

She also spilled on the details of how Neil popped the question , saying it was simple but “couldn’t have been more perfect.”

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew is set to tie the knot with long-term beau Neil Varcoe. Source: Instagram

The TV star has shared her engagement ring on social media. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Edwina flashes engagement ring
RELATED: Edwina Bartholomew: 'I've been cheated on'

"I hadn’t showered yet. It was just a usual morning walk. We had our puppy with us, too, and he proposed at the front gate. It was really lovely," said Edwina.

The television star announced her engagement on Instagram at the end of April, after the couple had been dating for six years.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top