Viewers slam Hamish and Andy's new series

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee's new TV series True Story premiered on Monday night and the reviews were a mixed bag!

According to Daily Mail the boys reportedly turned down offers of $10 million from other stations to keep creative control over their new show.

And its still yet to be determined whether this gamble has paid off.

The series features everyday Australians who share real-life stories with the comedy duo, but the twist is they have the tales recreated by some of the country's most popular perosnalities including Stephen Curry, Glenn Robbins, Rob Sitch, Mick Molloy, Kitty Flanagan and Kat Stewart.

But the first episode last night left some viewers with a bad taste in their mouth.

They took to social media to criticise the show with one Twitter user posting, "Well Hamish & Andy #truestory sucked and had a weak pay off, if it didnt have those two everyone wouldnt watch it."

Another posted, "Hamish & Andy are being paid a fortune for steaming sh''te."

Not everyone shared the hate, with one fan tweeting, "My husband is rolling on the floor with laughter. It's hysterical #truestory."

Another added: "Only halfway through the first ep & I've already LOL'd multiple times I think I'm going to like this series!"

It comes after the legendary Australian comedy duo who have been working together for more than 10 years may be heading for a "shock split".

In a recent interview with New Idea the pair revealed they have “discussed going their separate ways”.

Their radio show is due to come to an end this year and the comedy duo may start working on independent projects.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if that happened,” Andy told the publication, referring to a split.

“We step out and try things individually,” he continued.

However, fans may not have anything to worry about just yet as Andy reassuringly said: “We just always end up deciding that we want to work together.”

The duo, who have spent 13 years on national radio, shocked listeners late last year when they announced that they would be bidding the airwaves goodbye in 2017 in favour of TV commitments.

Hopefully bad reviews can't kill this bromance!

