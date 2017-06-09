Harry, Lorde and The Killers are coming

News

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be /

Sometimes it feels like no one ever comes to Australia because it’s so damn far away…but the musical gods have blessed us on this happy Friday!

News broke overnight that One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles will be following up his tiny Sydney and Melbourne 2017 shows with a worldwide arena tour next year.

Harry Styles is blessing arenas with his presence in 2018. Source: Splash

He’ll be hitting Perth Arena on April 21, Melbourne’s Hisense Arena on April 24, playing Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on April 27 and Brisbane Entertainment Centre on April 28.

Promoters Frontier Touring had another bit of news to share, announcing that NZ superstar Lorde will be touring Oz in November this year.

Lorde will be doing Aussie shows in November this year. Source: Getty

You can catch her…

Sat 18 Nov: Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth
Tue 21 Nov: Opera House Forecourt, Sydney
Thu 23 Nov: Riverstage, Brisbane
Sat 25 Nov: Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra
Sun 26 Nov: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

For more info on Harry and Lorde tickets, head to frontiertouring.com.au.

And as if those two massive tours weren’t enough for our fragile hearts, rumours are swirling that 2000s indie legends The Killers are very close to confirming that they will perform at the AFL Grand Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 30.

The Killers are reportedly close to confirming that they'll play the AFL Grand Final. Source: Getty

The band haven’t released new music in five years, and are set to bring out their new album just before the major footy event.

RELATED: Lorde is now on Team Katy
RELATED: Fans lose it over Harry's nude album cover

The sad news is they likely won’t play any more shows, so we’ll have to catch their big comeback on the telly.

Fingers crossed they announce an Aussie tour as well!

