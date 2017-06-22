News

Bachie in Paradise's Mack: Leah getting played is 'karma'

Simon Cowell’s star-studded Grenfell Tower tribute single

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Simon Cowell has put together a star-studded line-up to produce a charity single to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The reality TV judge and music producer pulled together more than 50 artists to record a heart-warming cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water”.

The single was released on 21 June, along with the music video. Watch above.

Simon Cowell, pictured with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, organised a star-studded charity single to victims of Grenfell Tower fire. Source: Getty

Well-known singers on the track include Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Robbie Williams, Jessie J and Louis Tomlinson.

Rita Ora was pictured in New York City earlier this week showing her support for Grenfell victims. Source: Getty

The Artists For Grenfell recorded the song in a London studio, just a half mile from where the devastating fire took place.

Robbie Williams, pictured outside a London studio, features on the track. Source: Getty

Jessie J was also pictured at the London studio where she recorded her part for the tribute song. Source: Getty

Louis Tomlinson, along with 50 other artists, features on the cover. Source: Getty

The track was recorded over three-day period and also included Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Leona Lewis, Craig David, James Arthur and many more.

The blaze broke out last week affecting an estimated 600 people and 79 people have now been confirmed dead.

The fire in the tower broke out last week and has claimed 79 lives so far and affected over 600 people. Source: Getty

RELATED: Adele's emotional visit to Grenfell fire site
RELATED: Celebs offer food and shelter to London fire victims

All proceeds for the single will go to the victims of the inferno and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation.

If you would like to contribute, visit www.ArtistsForGrenfell.com.

