Simon Cowell’s star-studded Grenfell Tower tribute single

Simon Cowell has put together a star-studded line-up to produce a charity single to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The reality TV judge and music producer pulled together more than 50 artists to record a heart-warming cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water”.

The single was released on 21 June, along with the music video. Watch above.

Well-known singers on the track include Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Robbie Williams, Jessie J and Louis Tomlinson.

The Artists For Grenfell recorded the song in a London studio, just a half mile from where the devastating fire took place.

The track was recorded over three-day period and also included Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Leona Lewis, Craig David, James Arthur and many more.

The blaze broke out last week affecting an estimated 600 people and 79 people have now been confirmed dead.

All proceeds for the single will go to the victims of the inferno and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation.

If you would like to contribute, visit www.ArtistsForGrenfell.com.

