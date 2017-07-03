WATCH: Katy Perry gets steamy with Manu Feildel

Katy Perry has been Down Under on a promotional tour since last Thursday night, and on Saturday the pop princess was seen getting a cooking lesson by famous chef Manu Feildel on Channel Seven’s Sunrise.

Katy Perry flirts with Manu on Sunrise

They were seen joking and laughing as they traded flirtatious comments while making a very Australian meat pie during the cooking segment. Check out the saucy video above!

The 32-year-old seemed excited as she previously revealed on her Twitter how much she loved the Aussie delicacy.

“Also don't be shy, bring me a meat pie (it's my personal AUS goal to try as many as I can during my short visit),” she shared with her fans.

Meanwhile, during the demonstration Manu asked Katy to roll out the puff pastry for the top of the pie.

"Look at those muscles of yours," Manu said.

Katy then looked at him with a cheeky smile. “Yeah she's strong she's smart she's pretty," she replied in a seductive voice.

It was hard not to, er, Witness the continuous flirting going on between the pair!

Manu then looked over at Katy rolling out the pastry and said, "You need longer strokes."

Katy then replied, "Okay, yes, I need longer strokes," clearly enjoying the double entrendre with a saucy look at the teleprompter and viewers.

The singer grabbed some flour and flicked it at Manu. Sorry to break it to you K.Pez, but Manu is taken!

RELATED: 'Flirty' Orlando moves on

RELATED: Is this why Katy and Orlando split?

GALLERY: Orlando Bloom shows off buff bod at the beach

Once the pie was done, the French-born chef handed it to the singer with a cheeky: "Bon Appetit, baby."

Excuse us while we swoon!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram