Beyonce introduces newborn twins to the world

Beyonce has shared the first photo of her twins, after welcoming them with husband Jay Z last month.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month (sic)," she captioned the image of herself, holding her newborn babies.

Last month it was confirmed by Beyonce's father Matthew Knowles, that the singer and Jay Z had welcomed a baby boy and girl.

Taking to Twitter, proud grandpa Matthew shared a message for his new grandbabies in a snap that read, "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad" alongside the caption 'They're here !#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday".

The couple, who wed in 2008, are already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and almost broke the internet, literally, with their pregnancy announcement in February this year.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," Beyoncé wrote alongside an floral-themed photo of herself and her baby bump.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters."

