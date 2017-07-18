Judge blasts Mel B for extravagant spending

A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has reportedly blasted Mel B and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte for "excessive spending" during their marriage.

According to the Daily Mail, Judge Lawrence Riff said that both Stephen, 42, and Mel, 47, enjoyed the “high upper class life” during their 10-year marriage, and that their expenses were not “entirely credible or reasonable”.

Judge Riff reportedly told the exes that they should have kept their personal living expenses capped at $65,300 a month.

The whopping spending habits have come to light after Stephen asked for spousal support from Mel, with the former couple battling it out in court over their financial frustrations, accusing one another of hiding “hundreds of thousands if not millions, of community property dollars,” according to court documents.

News.com.au has reported that the court found Stephen’s monthly expenses included “$2,900 a month on groceries and household supplies, $960 in mobile phone expenses, $2,500 in clothes and $3,800 on entertainment, gifts and vacation".

The outlet claims Mel B told the court her monthly expenses included “$25,600 in child care, $1,683 for movies, shows, theme parks, $6,400 in groceries and household supplies for the family of four and $5,760 for eating out."

The judge seemed confused as to why the pair didn’t reduce their monthly spend by “living in the West Hollywood martial home until it was sold,” according to the Daily Mail.

Stephen's attorney requested the judge order the sale of the couple's former home if necessary. The house is currently on the market for $8 million.

The latest developments come after it was revealed Mel blew through most of the money she made from the Spice Girls.

The court was told the former Scary Spice makes "between $194,000 and $198,000 a month", with her ex initially asking for "backdated wages of $118,000, $2,728 in perks, $71,581 in spousal support and $200,000 to pay for his ongoing legal costs," according to Daily Mail.

"Their lifestyle was extravagant and affluent," the outlet reports Stephen's lawyer Grace Jamra told Judge Riff in court two weeks ago.

"She wiped out all her Spice Girls money, approximately [$]50 million if not more."

On Frdiay, Mel was ordered to pay Stephen $178,770 to cover his legal fees according to TMZ, and another amount of $51,200 per month in spousal support, until their divorce settlement.

The former Spice Girl filed for divorce in March, claiming that she suffered years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Stephen.

