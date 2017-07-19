Beyonce's twins' birth certificate revealed

We are learning more and more about Queen Bey and Jay-Z's twins every day!

TMZ has obtained the birth certificates for little Rumi and Sir Carter and they reveal some pretty exciting stuff.

According to the certificate the twins were born at 5:13am and Rumi came out first making her the big sister to little Sir.

Another interesting tidbit discovered by the gossip site is that Beyonce's doctor is the same one who delievred not only Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's babies, but he was also the delivery doctor for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl.

The internet went into meltdown earlier this month after Bey posted the first picture of the twins on Instagram - making it the most liked snap on the social media site.

The image was a reminder of the 35-year-old's pregnancy announcement which came in the shape of another floral-inspired Instagram picture - in which she was once again wearing a veil.

She captured the image: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

RELATED: Beyonce gives birth to twins

RELATED: Inside Beyonce's perfect baby shower

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters (sic)"

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram