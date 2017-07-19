News

Beyonce's twins' birth certificate revealed

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

We are learning more and more about Queen Bey and Jay-Z's twins every day!

TMZ has obtained the birth certificates for little Rumi and Sir Carter and they reveal some pretty exciting stuff.

According to the certificate the twins were born at 5:13am and Rumi came out first making her the big sister to little Sir.

Rumi's birth certificate shows that she was born first. Source: TMZ

Another interesting tidbit discovered by the gossip site is that Beyonce's doctor is the same one who delievred not only Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's babies, but he was also the delivery doctor for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little girl.

Sir was born after his sister. Source: TMZ

The internet went into meltdown earlier this month after Bey posted the first picture of the twins on Instagram - making it the most liked snap on the social media site.

The image was a reminder of the 35-year-old's pregnancy announcement which came in the shape of another floral-inspired Instagram picture - in which she was once again wearing a veil.

The photo that sent the internet into a meltdown. Source: Instagram

Bey's iconic pregnancy announcement. Source: Instagram

She captured the image: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

RELATED: Beyonce gives birth to twins
RELATED: Inside Beyonce's perfect baby shower

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters (sic)"

