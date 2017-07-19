WATCH: Shannon Noll proves 'you gotta lift'

In the wise words of Shannon Noll, 'You gotta lift', and the Aussie singer now proves that he likes to pratice what he preaches.

Shannon Noll hits the gym

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old former Australian Idol star has shared a video of himself lifting some weights in the gym, just a week after fellow Idol singer Guy Sebastian revealed his new ab-tastic transformation.

"Back in the gym after going bush for a week and not training for my brothers birthday. Switching back on to training hard and eating good! Big thanks to @fittechevolution for the awesome training headphones, @johnhick80 @foxracing @crunchfitnessau (sic)," reads the caption next to the brief clip.

In the video, Shannon, who lost the Australian Idol winner's title to Guy back in 2003, is seen putting his arm strength to the ultimate test with a weight machine.

The father-of-three has been trying to keep in fine form in recent months, especially as he appears shirtless in the music video for song Southern Sky.

Speaking to Be recently, Shannon said: "I really wanted to go hard and try and get myself in the best shape I possibly could".

Revealing he trains "mostly every day through the week", the musician also said that he's concious of what he eats.

"I very rarely get takeaway. I enjoy cooking so we try and be really healthy at home," he explained.

