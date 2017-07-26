John Mayer backs Bieber's tour cancellation

He's known for expressing his feelings through this songs, but now John Mayer has expressed his support for Justin Bieber after the pop star cancelled his world tour.

Justin was slammed after he announced he was cancelling the remain dates on his Purpose World Tour earlier this week because he "needed rest".

But John, known for his profound observations on social media, came into bat for Biebs, telling fans to ease up with their criticisms.

"When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," the "Your Body Is A Wonderland" hitmaker tweeted.

"We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."

No doubt John is referring to the deaths of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in late May and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington last week, with the music world still reeling from their passing.

In a statement issued to E! Justin announced the last 14 dates would be axed "due unforeseen circumstances" but assured fans with tickets to the affected dates would recieve a full refund.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," the official statement read. "He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months."

