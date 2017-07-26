News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

John Mayer backs Bieber's tour cancellation

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

He's known for expressing his feelings through this songs, but now John Mayer has expressed his support for Justin Bieber after the pop star cancelled his world tour.

Kylie Jenner Low Key SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Video, Kendall Jenner&rsquo;s NEW Show! | DR
8:40

Kylie Jenner Low Key SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Video, Kendall Jenner’s NEW Show! | DR
Justin Bieber & NEW Girl Take Private Jet To Coachella 2018
1:24

Justin Bieber & NEW Girl Take Private Jet To Coachella 2018
Justin Bieber Jetting To Coachella With ANOTHER Mystery Girl! Who Is She?!
2:32

Justin Bieber Jetting To Coachella With ANOTHER Mystery Girl! Who Is She?!
Justin Bieber SPEAKS OUT Against Logan Paul? Selena Gomez FLIRTS W/ Jen Aniston’
15:06

Justin Bieber SPEAKS OUT Against Logan Paul? Selena Gomez FLIRTS W/ Jen Aniston’
Selena Gomez Wishes Justin Bieber Happy Birthday But Where Is She? | Hollywoodlife
2:01

Selena Gomez Wishes Justin Bieber Happy Birthday But Where Is She? | Hollywoodlife
Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
8:51

Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
Selena Gomez Friends Still Against Justin Bieber Romance | Hollywoodlife
3:13

Selena Gomez Friends Still Against Justin Bieber Romance | Hollywoodlife
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Fighting After Their Jamaica Trip? | Hollywoodlife
3:11

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Fighting After Their Jamaica Trip? | Hollywoodlife
Justin Bieber Getting a NEW Baby Sister After Dad Announces Wife's Pregnancy
1:33

Justin Bieber Getting a NEW Baby Sister After Dad Announces Wife's Pregnancy
Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
1:30

Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutts Man - VIDEO
1:36

Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutts Man - VIDEO
Justin Bieber Is &ldquo;Doing Fine&rdquo; And Ready To Release A NEW SONG!
1:46

Justin Bieber Is “Doing Fine” And Ready To Release A NEW SONG!
 

Justin was slammed after he announced he was cancelling the remain dates on his Purpose World Tour earlier this week because he "needed rest".

But John, known for his profound observations on social media, came into bat for Biebs, telling fans to ease up with their criticisms.

John has backed his old pal Justin. Pictured together in 2009. Source: Getty

The singer commended JB's decision to call off his tour. Source: Twitter

"When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going," the "Your Body Is A Wonderland" hitmaker tweeted.

"We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."

RELATED: Justin Bieber slammed for cancelling Purpose tour
RELATED: Hillsong pastor: 'We didn't pay Bieber to come to Australia'

John gave the Biebs two thumbs up. Source: Getty

The singer cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason he could no longer perform. Source: Getty

No doubt John is referring to the deaths of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in late May and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington last week, with the music world still reeling from their passing.

In a statement issued to E! Justin announced the last 14 dates would be axed "due unforeseen circumstances" but assured fans with tickets to the affected dates would recieve a full refund.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," the official statement read. "He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top