Rihanna hits back at body-shamers

If Rihanna wants to enjoy a packet of chips, she certainly will, and won't let anyone put her to shame for doing so.

The 29-year-old singer has hit back at body-shamers in an epic way, after a video emerged of her picking up some cheeky snacks during a shopping trip with fans.

The clip showed the Umbrella hitmaker picking up a few packets fom a convenience store, before a friend is heard saying, "You just walked in the store and in two minutes you already got four snacks!"

Another pal then quips: "You’re judging her. Stop judging her!"

RiRi laughs it all off, but when comments on Instagram began to roll in, suggesting she put on "too much weight", the star wasn't going to stay silent.

"Somebody called me too fat?" she wrote in the comments section, before adding three laughing crying face emojis.

Boom!

Earlier this year she also hit back at body-shaming blogger Chris ‘Spags’ Spagnuolo with a hilarious meme.

The singer posted a meme about rapper Gucci Mane’s changing body on Instagram, which was obviously related to the scathing fat-shaming article.

She captioned the post with a sad crying emoji face and the meme read: “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane".

Her Instagram post came four days after Spags published his piece called “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat The New Hot Trend?” after pictures of her in New York City surfaced of the star looking supposedly “fat”.

