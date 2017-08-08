WATCH: Miley and her dad's most candid interview ever

News

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus have gave a candid interview about her tumultuous past.

They appeared on American breakfast television and had a lot to say about the old days and how change is not necessarily a bad thing.

father dad miley cyrus billy ray

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus appeared on an American breakfast show over the weekend. Source: Channel Seven

“I think its all the same I think everyone, they like to play up that I’m some freak that somehow changes, but everyone changes all the time.”

The 24-year-old continued, “I think something that people have made is that change is a bad thing”.

Miley and her father seemed to have different opinions on how they felt about change.

channle seven miley cyrus billy ray cyrus

Miley said, "I think its all the same I think everyone, they like to play up that I’m some freak that somehow changes, but everyone changes all the time.” Source: Channel Seven

“Bad for you [Billy] that’s why you’ve still got the mullet,” she went on to say, “My dad's least favourtie word in the English language is change.”

She then admitted that she loved her father’s hair and that it “inspires” her.

It comes after reports surfaced speculating that she and fiancé Liam Hemsworth have already tied the knot, with images emerging of the Liam wearing a thick gold band on his wedding finger over the weekend published on TMZ.

miley cyrus liam hemsworth

Images surfaced of Liam Hemsworth wearing a thick gold wedding band on that finger which were exclusive to TMZ. Source: Getty

The Aussie hottie was also hanging out with his future mother-in-law Tish Cyrus at the Cyrus residence in Eastern Kentucky.

Watch this space!

