Rihanna fans attacks Chris Brown over comment

Rihanna fans have come out swinging over a strange comment made by her former boyfriend, Chris Brown, on social media.

Chris, who was charged with assaulting Rihanna back in 2009, posted an emoji showing a pair of eyes on a photo she posted to Instagram showing off the bedazzled costume she wore to the Crop Over Festival in Barbados.

Fan clapped back at the 28-year-old rapper and questioned his motives behind the comment.

One fan posted: 'Can we all give a collective "BOII WTF U THINKIN" to Chris Brown's comment on Rihanna's Insta????'

Another fan then commented: '@chrisbrownofficial is now even MORE disgusting.'

While another added: 'Keep your eyes and your hands to yourself sir.'

The pair's past issues have been well publicised with Chris being placed on probation for five years after he brutally beat the singer before the 2009 Grammy Awards.

The pair briefly reconciled in 2012 before splitting for good the following year.

