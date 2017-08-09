Former child star's bizarre onstage meltdown

He shot to fame as a child star appearing in a string of popular films in the '80s, but these days Corey Feldman considers himself a real rock star.

Sad, final days for child star Corey Feldman

The 46-year-old musician has raised eyebrows after berating audience members during a recent gig as his Corey Feldman and The Angels tour continues.

Corey seemed far from interested in performing for his fans on the night, and even threatened to leave at one stage.

"I must say, guys - and I'm not playing - we're tired, we've got a long tour," he said.

"I know you all got here for free so you don't appreciate the sale of a ticket. Most people paid to see their show, you guys are getting in for free. Please treat these ladies & myself with respect or we'll walk off. Thank you," he added.

Needless to say, fans are not happy with the celeb, and have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Went to see #coreyfeldman last night. Good times. Especially when he was berating the audience and threatening to leave. pic.twitter.com/VQqaBdCzcq — Jason Thomas (@Corpsie74) August 4, 2017

"Went to see #coreyfeldman last night. Good times. Especially when he was berating the audience and threatening to leave," one tweeted.

Corey shot to fame at a young age, with films such as Lost Boys and Stand By Me making him a household name.

A few years ago he released a book titled Coreyography, in which he revealed his mother uses to force-feed him diet pills, while his father would encourage him to join in on drug use.

"Slowly, over a period of many years... I would begin to realise that many of the people I had surrounded myself with were monsters," he wrote at the time.

