Beyoncé's pricey coffee table book

In news that is sure to get the Bey Hive counting all their pennies, Beyoncé is set to release a 600-page coffee table book, but it's not going to come cheap.

Beyoncé to release $300 Lemonade coffee table book

While 600 pages is probably bigger than the average coffee table, this is Queen Bey we're talking about, and frankly 600 pages doesn't seem like enough, however it will send you back US$300.

How to Make Lemonade is part of a limited-edition box set which details the making of her 2016 album and includes two vinyl LPs, according to Vogue.

"The 600+ page hardcover book includes hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of LEMONADE, and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments," a description of the book reads on Bey's website.

Along with the artwork, the book will also feature lyrics and writings from the Queen herself and poetry by Warsan Shire, whose work also appeared on the album as well a photos of Beyonce, husband Jay Z and the couple's eldest daughter Blue Ivy.

Time to save up Bey Hive!

