News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I felt like I had something to say'
Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I felt like I had something to say'

Tinashe suffers wardrobe malfunction

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Tinashe is known for wearing some daring outfits.

Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
1:56

Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise
1:04

Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise
Michelle 'Jiggling' Jenneke tipped to be next Bachelorette
0:45

Michelle 'Jiggling' Jenneke tipped to be next Bachelorette
Grant and Ali say 'I love you' to each other in Paradise
0:22

Grant and Ali say 'I love you' to each other in Paradise
Is this the most controversial audition on The Voice ever?
0:54

Is this the most controversial audition on The Voice ever?
Watch Beyonce fall on stage while performing with sister Solange
0:12

Watch Beyonce fall on stage while performing with sister Solange
Kendall Jenner &amp; Paris jackson Take Coachella Fashion To The Streets! | Trending Topics!
6:34

Kendall Jenner & Paris jackson Take Coachella Fashion To The Streets! | Trending Topics!
Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
0:30

Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
1:15

Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
Why True Thompson Does NOT Have A Middle Name? Justin Bieber PUNCHES A Physco! | MOTW
7:29

Why True Thompson Does NOT Have A Middle Name? Justin Bieber PUNCHES A Physco! | MOTW
10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
5:59

10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
1:54

Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
 

However she had fans gawking in horror as she experienced a very fleshy onstage wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Saturday in New York.

nipple slip wardrobe malfunction

She lifted up her hands during a performance which revealed her nipples busting out of her bra. Source: Getty

The 24-year-old exposed her nipples during a dance routine onstage at the festival that definitely turned heads, due to her cropped orange top that revealed her nipples.

onstage Tinashe flashing sexy outfit

Tinashe wore a sexy outfit as she danced onstage at the music festival. Source: Getty

But the singer didn’t have a clue that she shared more than she bargained for and continued her routine oblivious to the flash.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's double wardrobe malfunction
RELATED: Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction

The singer also rocked a sexy outfit exposing her washboard abs and skin-tight laced up leather pants.

Well you know what they say, If you’ve got it flaunt it….

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top