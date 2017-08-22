Tinashe suffers wardrobe malfunction

Tinashe is known for wearing some daring outfits.

However she had fans gawking in horror as she experienced a very fleshy onstage wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Saturday in New York.

The 24-year-old exposed her nipples during a dance routine onstage at the festival that definitely turned heads, due to her cropped orange top that revealed her nipples.

But the singer didn’t have a clue that she shared more than she bargained for and continued her routine oblivious to the flash.

The singer also rocked a sexy outfit exposing her washboard abs and skin-tight laced up leather pants.

Well you know what they say, If you’ve got it flaunt it….

