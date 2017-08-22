5SOS singer savaged in social media fight with ex

News

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be

5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings has found himself in the midst of a social media scandal after his ex went on a scathing Instagram rant.

Luke and 22-year-old model Arzaylea Rodriguez, broke up a couple of months ago amid reports she had cheated on him, and tensions still appear to be running high.



Apparently wanting to share her side of the story, Arzaylea unleashed her thoughts in a string of comments posted underneath a photo of his which was captioned “2fast4u”.

“Yeah you always did finish fast,” she wrote, according to news.com.au, “Is that why he was still f***ing me the NIGHT before he went out with another girl?

“Y’all need to realise none of these guys are perfect. I’m over being the one in trouble lmao”.


Things didn’t end there, and Arzaylea went on to say that she actually dumped him and there were a number of factors at play that 5SOS fans are unaware of.

“IVE BEEN HOLDIN IN MY PAIN FOR A YEAR. I MADE A MISTAKE BUT HE MADE A MILLION.

“Y’all don’t know the whole story. You will soon! xoxo”, she said.

Earlier this year, it was rumoured that the couple split because Arzaylea cheated on Luke with another singer at Coachella.



Whatever the case, Luke’s fans were less than impressed by her rant and kicked up a storm of comments under the same Instagram post.

“@arzayleatrying to be relevant again (not that she ever was) what part of making up lies about ur ex bf and his friends and being an attention seeking, cheating loser is "posi vibes"???? Lmfao goodbye,” one person said.

“All I want to say is that it is extremely hypocritical of arzaylea to call Luke a cheater,” wrote another.

A few people were trying to stem the flow of hatful comments and encourage the model to raise her issues with Luke in person, “Both needs to move on, arzaylea can spread all she wants about Luke but she is going to continue hurting the same way she was before she spreads it, she's making herself more and more angry,” one said.

The couple in happier times. Photo: Instagram

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

