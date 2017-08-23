R. Kelly 'victim' Jerhonda Pace speaks out

Despite R. Kelly denying he was the "mastermind" of an "abusive cult", an alleged victim has spoken out against the singer.

In a video confessional posted to YouTube, Jerhonda Pace says she suffered "sexual abuse, mental abuse and physical abuse" at the hands of the 50-year-old after she first met R. Kelly when she was 16, according to RadarOnline. Watch the clip above.

"I decided that I don’t want to live my life in fear anymore, and I will not be silenced anymore. I was a victim of sexual abuse, mental abuse and physical abuse," the now 24-year-old says before labelling Kelly a "mind-manipulator".

Adding that sexual abuse is "hard to deal with", Jerhonda continues saying she hopes the women still currently living with the I Believe I Can Fly singer find "courage and strength" to leave.

"He wants you to himself," she adds before detailing her own experience with him. "He was very controlling. He wouldn’t let me leave. I had to come up with so many lies… Something needs to be done."

Back in July a BuzzFeed report claimed the star houses six women in Chicago and Atlanta properties, controlling every aspect of their lives "dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records."

However a representative for R. Kelly has denied the claims at the time, telling TMZ he was "alarmed and disturbed" by the detailed report, which included statements from parents of the alleged victims, as well as three women who used to be part of his "inner circle".

RELATED: R. Kelly denies being 'mastermind of cult'

RELATED: R. Kelly’s alleged hostage is ‘totally fine’

"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name," his rep told the publication.

According to the BuzzFeed report, a woman only identified as 'J.' told the outlet she believes her daughter to be "brainwashed" by R. Kelly and her child is "being held against her will" in a "cult".

The publication reported the other women are aged between 31 and 18, and despite the seemingly unusual nature of their relationship with R. Kelly, are all consenting adults.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and [[[[[Instagram]]]](https://www.instagram.com/yahoo7be/|Instagram)