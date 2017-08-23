News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV

R. Kelly 'victim' Jerhonda Pace speaks out

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Despite R. Kelly denying he was the "mastermind" of an "abusive cult", an alleged victim has spoken out against the singer.

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
0:38

Grant Denyer has a Magic Mike moment
Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
0:54

Tiffany Hall shares intense workout
The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
0:45

The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
Tristan Thompson caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian
0:19

Tristan Thompson caught 'cheating' on Khloe Kardashian
Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
1:37

Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
1:11

Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
Rebecca Gibney wins Gold Logie at the 2009 awards
1:01

Rebecca Gibney wins Gold Logie at the 2009 awards
Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
1:00

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
0:55

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
0:18

Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
 

In a video confessional posted to YouTube, Jerhonda Pace says she suffered "sexual abuse, mental abuse and physical abuse" at the hands of the 50-year-old after she first met R. Kelly when she was 16, according to RadarOnline. Watch the clip above.

Jerhonda Pace has spoken out against R. Kelly. Source: YouTube

The 24-year-old accuses the singer of "abuse". Source: Getty

"I decided that I don’t want to live my life in fear anymore, and I will not be silenced anymore. I was a victim of sexual abuse, mental abuse and physical abuse," the now 24-year-old says before labelling Kelly a "mind-manipulator".

Adding that sexual abuse is "hard to deal with", Jerhonda continues saying she hopes the women still currently living with the I Believe I Can Fly singer find "courage and strength" to leave.

"He wants you to himself," she adds before detailing her own experience with him. "He was very controlling. He wouldn’t let me leave. I had to come up with so many lies… Something needs to be done."

Back in July a BuzzFeed report claimed the star houses six women in Chicago and Atlanta properties, controlling every aspect of their lives "dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records."

However a representative for R. Kelly has denied the claims at the time, telling TMZ he was "alarmed and disturbed" by the detailed report, which included statements from parents of the alleged victims, as well as three women who used to be part of his "inner circle".

R. Kelly denied the claims he is a mastermind of an "abusive cult" last month. Source: Getty

A report claimed the 50-year-old is housing six women in two different properties. Source: Getty

The singer's career has spanned 25 years. Source: Getty

RELATED: R. Kelly denies being 'mastermind of cult'

RELATED: R. Kelly’s alleged hostage is ‘totally fine’

"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name," his rep told the publication.

According to the BuzzFeed report, a woman only identified as 'J.' told the outlet she believes her daughter to be "brainwashed" by R. Kelly and her child is "being held against her will" in a "cult".

The publication reported the other women are aged between 31 and 18, and despite the seemingly unusual nature of their relationship with R. Kelly, are all consenting adults.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and [[[[[Instagram]]]](https://www.instagram.com/yahoo7be/|Instagram)

Back To Top