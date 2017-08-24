Mariah looks glam as she exits tour bus in Toronto

Mariah Carey steps off her tour bus looking very glam after arriving in Toronto Canada on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old had all eyes on her as she exited her tour bus with a bedazzled bomber jacket and black leggings.

The I don’t singer wore her hair out displaying her waist-length blonde curls.

It comes after she flaunted her killer curves on cover of PAPER magazine.

Dressed in fishnet stockings and not much else, the singer's hair was draped over her bare chest to protect her modesty. She also rocked some sassy gold body jewellery that ran down the centre of her body giving the shoot a very bohemian vibe.

But not everyone loved Mimi's new look.

A number of fans took to social media accusing the singer of of being heavily photoshopped.

One fan even took to PAPER magazine’s Instagram account to comment: “Where are her curves?”

Someone else thought she looked like “another person”.

“Photoshop excess,” another fan commented.

The 47-year-old was clearly proud of the images taken by James White as she posted a few of the pictures on her Instagram account encouraging fans to go out and by the latest copy of the mag.

RELATED: Mariah Carey's choreographer says the singer gives no f**ks

RELATED: Mariah Carey's estranged sister sued for 2 million

Just this weekend the singer opened up to Page Six saying that she has "always" suffered from "low self-esteem".

“I just feel like I am regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else. I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognise that,” she told the publication.

Well, we think she looks fabulous!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram