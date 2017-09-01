Casey: 'I get fat shamed all the time'

She lost 17kg during her stint in the jungle while on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

And now over five months since the reality show grand final, Casey Donovan is keen to continue pursuing her weight loss goals.

Speaking to Be, the 29-year-old, who has just released her EP Off The Grid and Somewhere In Between, says she's "doing my very best" to get into shape for Summer, while still being "fat shamed all the f*****g time".

"I’m doing my very best but you know it’s hard," the former Australian Idol star explains about managing her fitness and diet regime while hitting the road to promote her new music.

"It’s been on and off with travel. When you’re on the road it’s very, very tricky," she say, before adding, "Summer’s coming back, you’ve gotta get that Summer bod".

During her time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Casey revealed her desire to weigh under 100 kilograms, a weight she hadn't been since she was 14 years of age.

At the time, model Kris Smith, who was also in the jungle, offered to help her lose weight once the show had finished.

And it looks like Dannii Minogue's ex kept his promise, as Casey admits she recently "went for a walk with Kris".

For Casey, her main priority is to "do my best at all times and try and live as well".

"I get fat shamed all the f*****g time. I get called out for being a bigger girl than I do for the colour of my skin," she revealed.

"It’s a very bizarre world we live in so I think everyone needs to kiss the negativities off and focus on the positives."

Speaking of positives, Casey is celebratin her musical career comeback with a new EP.

She says there's no one genre that aligns with her tracks, but hopes there's something in there for everyone.

