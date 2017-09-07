Kim and Kanye 'expecting third baby' via surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their third child via a surrogate.

The couple are already parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, 21 months - and according to a source the couple are said to be 'over the moon' with news of their extended family.

TMZ reports the couple paid $45,000 for the surrogate and that she is apparently doing well during the pregnancy process.

"The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate," a source told People.

"They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy", the insider added.

"They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

An earlier report hinted that Kim, 36, would opt for a surrgoate to have her third baby after suffering from serious health complications while carrying her first two.

== reports the surrogate is 'in her late 20s' and is due to give birth in 'January 2018'.

