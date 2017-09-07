News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

Kim and Kanye 'expecting third baby' via surrogate

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their third child via a surrogate.

5 RED FLAGS Khloe Kardashian Missed During Tristan Thompson Relationship
3:50

5 RED FLAGS Khloe Kardashian Missed During Tristan Thompson Relationship
Kim Kardashian HELPS Deliver Khloe&rsquo;s Baby Girl! Caitlyn Jenner Refuses To Acknowledge Birth!
2:51

Kim Kardashian HELPS Deliver Khloe’s Baby Girl! Caitlyn Jenner Refuses To Acknowledge Birth!
Hollywood Medium PREDICTED Tristan Thompson Would Cheat On Khloe!
3:05

Hollywood Medium PREDICTED Tristan Thompson Would Cheat On Khloe!
Tristan Thompson Cheats on Khloe Kardashian w/ MULTIPLE Women - Cardi B PREGNANT
11:38

Tristan Thompson Cheats on Khloe Kardashian w/ MULTIPLE Women - Cardi B PREGNANT
Tristan Thompson DITCHES Khloe Kardashian At The Hospital
1:36

Tristan Thompson DITCHES Khloe Kardashian At The Hospital
Kylie Jenner Low Key SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Video, Kendall Jenner&rsquo;s NEW Show! | DR
8:40

Kylie Jenner Low Key SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Video, Kendall Jenner’s NEW Show! | DR
Khloe Kardashian FORGIVES Tristan Thompson For Cheating
1:41

Khloe Kardashian FORGIVES Tristan Thompson For Cheating
Fans Think Kris Jenner PLANNED Cheating Scandal Around Khloe's Birth
3:17

Fans Think Kris Jenner PLANNED Cheating Scandal Around Khloe's Birth
Kylie Jenner SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Kardashian Congrats Video!
2:06

Kylie Jenner SHADES Tristan Thompson In Khloe Kardashian Congrats Video!
How Tristan Thompson Plans To EXPLAIN Cheating Scandal To Kardashians
1:48

How Tristan Thompson Plans To EXPLAIN Cheating Scandal To Kardashians
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian CONGRATULATE Khloe On Baby Girl
1:46

Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian CONGRATULATE Khloe On Baby Girl
Kylie Jenner Fans Think Tyga is Baby Stormi's REAL Father for This Reason
2:21

Kylie Jenner Fans Think Tyga is Baby Stormi's REAL Father for This Reason
 

The couple are already parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, 21 months - and according to a source the couple are said to be 'over the moon' with news of their extended family.

The family are said to be 'over the moon'. Source: Getty

TMZ reports the couple paid $45,000 for the surrogate and that she is apparently doing well during the pregnancy process.

"The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate," a source told People.

Kim and Kanye carrying their other two children North and Saint. Source: Getty

"They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy", the insider added.

"They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

Kim suffered from life threatening placenta accreta while carrying her first two children. Source: Getty

An earlier report hinted that Kim, 36, would opt for a surrgoate to have her third baby after suffering from serious health complications while carrying her first two.

== reports the surrogate is 'in her late 20s' and is due to give birth in 'January 2018'.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top