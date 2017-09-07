Reese Witherspoon's public sex romp

It turns out America’s Sweetheart Reese Witherspoon is a little more saucy than we give her credit for.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show with Pink, the star played a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ and revealed a very surprising and fact about her sex life.

The game sees a quiz master asking whether people have done certain things, and they hold up a sign indicating they have or they haven't.

When asked if she’d ever had sex in public, a red-faced Reese admitted that she had - but refused to go into any detail about the encounter.

“I will answer...as long as there are no follow up questions,” Reese giggles in the video of the game.

Pink, who was also appearing on the Ellen show, was a little more open about her voyeuristic adventures admitting she’d had sex “in a park”.

Then, in another revealing question, Ellen asked the pair to answer: “Never have I ever hooked up with someone while someone else was in the room”.

Pink was quick to raise her ‘I Have’ card, and then Reese took a moment to answer that she too had, saying the encounter took place when she was younger.

“College? Ya, I mean college”, the Legally Blonde star added with a sweet smile.

Reese has been married to Hollywood agent Jim Toth since March 2011 and is mother to three children, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and Tennessee James Toth.

While Pink has been married to Carey Hart since 2006 and the couple share two children, Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart .

