News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
hero-landscape.jpg
Zoe Marshall reveals split with husband Benji

Reese Witherspoon's public sex romp

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

It turns out America’s Sweetheart Reese Witherspoon is a little more saucy than we give her credit for.

'A Wrinkle In Time' Official Trailer
2:21

'A Wrinkle In Time' Official Trailer
Kyle Sandilands says he's been 'unable to conceive'
0:21

Kyle Sandilands says he's been 'unable to conceive'
Sam Wood confirms wedding to Snez at 'end of this year'
0:49

Sam Wood confirms wedding to Snez at 'end of this year'
Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
1:01

Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
Ryan Seacrest and Ruben Studdard Remix &ldquo;Ignition (Remix)&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL

Ryan Seacrest and Ruben Studdard Remix “Ignition (Remix)" - AMERICAN IDOL
Fleur East sings Bruno Mars &amp; Mark Ronson&rsquo;s Uptown Funk | Live Semi-Final | The X Factor UK 2014
2:52

Fleur East sings Bruno Mars & Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk | Live Semi-Final | The X Factor UK 2014
Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
1:42

Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
Justin Bieber's ADORBALE Baby Photos!

Justin Bieber's ADORBALE Baby Photos!
Dylan O'Brien Gets Candid About Maze Runner Accident & Panic Attacks
2:44

Dylan O'Brien Gets Candid About Maze Runner Accident & Panic Attacks
Stereo Kicks sing Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
2:38

Stereo Kicks sing Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are | Live Week 8 | The X Factor UK 2014
When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:37

When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla Tell Their Darkest Secret About Early Smosh Days
5:23

Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla Tell Their Darkest Secret About Early Smosh Days
 

During an appearance on The Ellen Show with Pink, the star played a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ and revealed a very surprising and fact about her sex life.

Reese and Pink play 'Never Have I Ever' on The Ellen Show. Source: Warner Bros.

The game sees a quiz master asking whether people have done certain things, and they hold up a sign indicating they have or they haven't.

When asked if she’d ever had sex in public, a red-faced Reese admitted that she had - but refused to go into any detail about the encounter.

“I will answer...as long as there are no follow up questions,” Reese giggles in the video of the game.

Reese admits it! Source: Warner Bros.

Pink, who was also appearing on the Ellen show, was a little more open about her voyeuristic adventures admitting she’d had sex “in a park”.

Then, in another revealing question, Ellen asked the pair to answer: “Never have I ever hooked up with someone while someone else was in the room”.

Pink was quick to raise her ‘I Have’ card, and then Reese took a moment to answer that she too had, saying the encounter took place when she was younger.

Reese with her husband Jim Toth. Source: Getty

“College? Ya, I mean college”, the Legally Blonde star added with a sweet smile.

Reese has been married to Hollywood agent Jim Toth since March 2011 and is mother to three children, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and Tennessee James Toth.

Pink and husband Carey Hart pose with their daughter Willow. Source: Getty

While Pink has been married to Carey Hart since 2006 and the couple share two children, Willow Sage Hart and Jameson Moon Hart .

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top