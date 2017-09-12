The Chainsmokers apologise for 'racist' joke

The Chainsmokers have apologised for making an insensitive joke that was perceived by many to be "racist".

American music duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall landed in hot water after Alex said in a recent interview that he wouldn't bring his pet dog to China.

His comments were construed to be about the stereotype that people in China eat dogs.

"I made a comment in an interview about being hesitant to bring my dog, Cheddar, to China, because I have read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces," Alex said in a statement issued on Twitter.

"We originally posted a video to share how much we love China and our fans there. We would never intentionally do anything to upset our fans and we apologize if we offended anyone.

"Anyone who wants to help prevent the slaughter of dogs, please visit StopYulinForever.org."

In the original interview, Alex had been asked if he would take his pet overseas while on tour.

"Well, I don’t know if I’d bring her to China," he responded.

It didn't take long for social media to react, and people were not happy.

Can you believe that, at some point, the chainsmokers actually thought posting a video of them making a racist asian joke was a good idea? — della joon day! (@pjminssi) September 11, 2017

disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer.. — namjoon day 💙 (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017

I tried to give the chainsmokers a chance but then their racist comment was brought to light neither disappointed nor surprised — tiffany / joon day! (@firtsIove) September 11, 2017

One Twitter user wrote: "disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer (sic)".

RELATED: 'Horrifically racist' Chris Lilley slammed after Elijah Doughty protest

RELATED: Kim slammed for defending 'racist' YouTuber

"Can you believe that, at some point, the chainsmokers actually thought posting a video of them making a racist asian joke was a good idea?" another tweeted.

The comments roll in just after The Chainsmokers recently announced they're collaborating with South Korean boy band, BTS.

the chainsmokers are just gonna act friendly w bts (an asian group) and collab with them,, while making racist comments against asians??? pic.twitter.com/C3iglkxUJC — best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram