The Chainsmokers apologise for 'racist' joke

American music duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall landed in hot water after Alex said in a recent interview that he wouldn't bring his pet dog to China.

His comments were construed to be about the stereotype that people in China eat dogs.

The Chainsmokers racist joke

The Chainsmokers have apologised for making an insensitive joke that was perceived by many to be "racist". Source: Getty

"I made a comment in an interview about being hesitant to bring my dog, Cheddar, to China, because I have read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces," Alex said in a statement issued on Twitter.

"We originally posted a video to share how much we love China and our fans there. We would never intentionally do anything to upset our fans and we apologize if we offended anyone.

"Anyone who wants to help prevent the slaughter of dogs, please visit StopYulinForever.org."

The Chainsmokers racist dog joke

American music duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall landed in hot water after Alex said in a recent interview that he wouldn't bring his pet dog to China. His comments were construed to be about the stereotype that people in China eat dogs. Source: Twitter



In the original interview, Alex had been asked if he would take his pet overseas while on tour.

"Well, I don’t know if I’d bring her to China," he responded.

It didn't take long for social media to react, and people were not happy.







One Twitter user wrote: "disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer (sic)".

"Can you believe that, at some point, the chainsmokers actually thought posting a video of them making a racist asian joke was a good idea?" another tweeted.

The comments roll in just after The Chainsmokers recently announced they're collaborating with South Korean boy band, BTS.



