Hot cops lip-sync to Backstreet Boys

Anyone who does shift work knows that working at night can get pretty lonely, not to mention boring.

Leave it to a pair of US cops to teach the rest of us how to keep things interesting.

Officer’s Sam Baker and Brian Daly from Port Huron Police Department in Michigan decided to throw themselves into a lip-sync battle while patrolling the streets.

The video was uploaded to the department’s Facebook page with the caption: You'll be saying "I want it that way" after watching Officer Sam Baker and Officer Brian Daly belt out this timeless classic! “

Facebook users were full of praise for the officers with one user writing: “I have seriously had one of the crappiest days today...but then I ran across THIS and it made my day end on a happy note!!”

Take it away, boys!

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram