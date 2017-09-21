News

Elton John to play far-north Queensland town of Mackay

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

He's played in some of the biggest venues around the world, but Elton John is set to kick off his regional Australia tour in Mackay.

The 70-year-old singer will hit the far-north Queensland town on Friday, marking the start of his tour Down Under - and all 115,000 residents of MacKay are ready.

Elton John is set to kick off his Australian tour this Friday. Source: Getty

The superstar will star his string of concerts in the far-north Queensland town of Mackay. Source: www.mackay.qld.gov.au

"There's quite a buzz in town at the moment, it's fantastic," the town's mayor, Greg Williamson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

And it's not just Mackay residents set to soak up the musical talents of the Rocket Man, with an extra 5000 fans from outside the area are set to descend on the town, as well as 200 overseas visitors.

RELATED: Taylor drops behind-the-scenes footage from LWYMMD vid

RELATED: Sophie smitten with 'George' lookalike

Mackay is ready for the Rocket Man. Source: Getty

Elton will also play in other regional centres including Wollongong, Hobart and the Yarra Valley. Source: Getty

Meanwhile the venue for the performance, BB Print Stadium, has added extra room and nearly doubled the capacity for the concert going from 8000 to 15,000 seats.

Mackay won't be the only regional area visited by the iconic performer with Elton also hitting Wollongong on September 24, Hobart on September 27 and 28 before heading to Cairns on September 30 and performing at A Day On The Green at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley on October 1.

