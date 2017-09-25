News

Aaron Carter checks into rehab

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

After previously opening up about his battles with drug use, musician Aaron Carter has checked into rehab.

"Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness," a representative for the 29-year-old has told ET.

"He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before."

After previously opening up about his battles with drug use, musician Aaron Carter has checked into rehab. Source: Getty

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter also shared a message to fans on social media.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, he wrote: "Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me".

Earlier this month Aaron revealed he feared a positive HIV result after he underwent tests amid concerns for his health.

Appearing on US show The Doctors, he said he discovered he was HIV and AIDS free, saying getting the results was the "scariest thing [he'd] ever done" but confessed he was putting his partners at risk by having unprotected sex.

Earlier this month during an appearance on The Doctors, Aaron revealed he feared a positive HIV result after he underwent tests amid concerns for his health. Source: The Doctors

Aaron's decision to undergo the tests comes after he also revealed he was illegally obtaining prescription drugs off the street, with doctors expressing concerns he was "dangerously malnourished".

"That was the scariest thing I have ever done in my life. After not getting annual checkups and testing and being safe, actually, being safe so I could be safe for others, more importantly," he said on the program.

"That's what scared me. I felt like I was putting people at risk with my body... I didn't have the courage to go face the music."

The singer confessed he was obtaining prescription drugs off the streets. Source: The Doctors

The singer received a negative HIV result. Source: The Doctors

The show's doctors got real with Aaron about his weight. Source: The Doctors

"You are malnourished. And your body mass index at 17 is in a scary range," the I Want Candy singer was told by Dr Travis Lane Stork.

"We can't just sit here and blame it on a hiatal hernia. We have got to work on this."

Aaron continued, saying his "greatest fear" was "not being able to live", and believed his extreme weight loss was due to HIV.

For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit https://www.lifeline.org.au/

