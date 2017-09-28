News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Justin Bieber brings his Bible to breakfast

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

He’s known from his very public devotion to God, with some even claiming he was considering setting up his own church.

Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Surprise Phone Call To Tyga, Justin Bieber SHADES The Weeknd For Selena Gomez | DR
8:24

Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Phone Call To Tyga, Justin Bieber SHADES The Weeknd For Selena Gomez | DR
Justin Bieber SHADES The Weeknd!: Defends Selena Gomez Over Diss Track
1:43

Justin Bieber SHADES The Weeknd!: Defends Selena Gomez Over Diss Track
Exclusive: Tilda Swinton and Scott Derrickson talk Doctor Strange
5:43

Exclusive: Tilda Swinton and Scott Derrickson talk Doctor Strange
Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weekend Dissing Selena Gomez | Hollywoodlife
3:10

Justin Bieber Reacts To The Weekend Dissing Selena Gomez | Hollywoodlife
Justin Bieber Still &lsquo;Loves&rsquo; Selena Gomez Letting Her Decide The Fate Of Jelena
2:42

Justin Bieber Still ‘Loves’ Selena Gomez Letting Her Decide The Fate Of Jelena
Selena Gomez Wishes Justin Bieber Happy Birthday But Where Is She? | Hollywoodlife
2:01

Selena Gomez Wishes Justin Bieber Happy Birthday But Where Is She? | Hollywoodlife
Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
8:51

Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
Selena Gomez Friends Still Against Justin Bieber Romance | Hollywoodlife
3:13

Selena Gomez Friends Still Against Justin Bieber Romance | Hollywoodlife
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Fighting After Their Jamaica Trip? | Hollywoodlife
3:11

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Fighting After Their Jamaica Trip? | Hollywoodlife
Justin Bieber Getting a NEW Baby Sister After Dad Announces Wife's Pregnancy
1:33

Justin Bieber Getting a NEW Baby Sister After Dad Announces Wife's Pregnancy
Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
1:30

Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutts Man - VIDEO
1:36

Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutts Man - VIDEO
 

Now Justin Bieber has proven that he really doesn’t go anywhere without the Good Book.

Justin Bieber at breakfast. He doesn't go anywhere without his Bible. Source: MEGA

The singer has been spotted enjoying a simple breakfast comprising of a single boiled while carrying his ever trusty Bible with him

He was hard to spot – wearing a multi-coloured shirt and his signature glasses.

Justin munches down on a boiled egg for breakfast. Source: MEGA

The singer then tucked into some more eggs while taking a look at his laptop. Source: MEGA

The Biebs has been keeping a relatively low profile since cancelling his Purpose World Tour due to “unforseen circumstances”

He’s still yet to clarify exactly what those circumstances were, but many have speculated he pulled the plug on the tour so he could focus on his spirituality.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top