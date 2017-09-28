Justin Bieber brings his Bible to breakfast

He’s known from his very public devotion to God, with some even claiming he was considering setting up his own church.

Now Justin Bieber has proven that he really doesn’t go anywhere without the Good Book.

The singer has been spotted enjoying a simple breakfast comprising of a single boiled while carrying his ever trusty Bible with him

He was hard to spot – wearing a multi-coloured shirt and his signature glasses.

The Biebs has been keeping a relatively low profile since cancelling his Purpose World Tour due to “unforseen circumstances”

He’s still yet to clarify exactly what those circumstances were, but many have speculated he pulled the plug on the tour so he could focus on his spirituality.

