Rock icon Jerry Yester arrested for child porn

The Lovin’ Spoonful’s Jerry Yester has been arrested for child pornography.

According to TMZ, the 74-year-old is facing 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing explicit pornographic material involving children.

The musician was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

Jerry played piano on the band’s 1965 hut song Do You Believe in Magic before officially joining them in 1968.

The band is probably best known for its 1966 hit Summer in the City.

