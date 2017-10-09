News

Rock icon Jerry Yester arrested for child porn

Natasha Lee
Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Be /

The Lovin’ Spoonful’s Jerry Yester has been arrested for child pornography.

According to TMZ, the 74-year-old is facing 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing explicit pornographic material involving children.

Jerry Yester. Source: Getty

The musician was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

Jerry played piano on the band’s 1965 hut song Do You Believe in Magic before officially joining them in 1968.

Jerry was also a member of the 'Modern Folk Quartet' before joining 'The Lovin' Spoonful'. Source: Getty

The band is probably best known for its 1966 hit Summer in the City.

