Mel B's former nanny shows off toned bod

She's become the talk of the town since Mel B accused her of having an affair with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B's former nanny Lorraine Gilles shows off toned figure

Now the former Spice Girls' nanny Lorraine Gilles is showing the public she doesn't have a care in the world baring her toned bod in a black swimsuit and looking happy and relaxed while spending a day at a beach in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old was seen enjoying the Californian sun while talking on her phone and walking on the beaches foreshore.

The German beauty then headed up onto the sand to chat with a mystery male companion who was lounging on a sun chair.

The beach outing comes after Mel B accused her of having an affair with her estranged husband Stephen.

According to*The Sun, Lorraine hit back and filed a 128-page lawsuit against the former Spice Girls star.

She revealed the sexual encounters began soon after she met the couple, when she was just 18 years of age.

“The only times Stephen and I had sex was when Melanie instructed Stephen and I to do so or when Melanie herself invited her husband to join us,” read the court papers.

Lorraine claimed the celebrity couple had an open relationship, and that Mel “would often serve as the cameraman and record the sexual encounter”.

The nanny looked after the couple’s children Phoenix Chi, 18, Angel, 10, and five-year-old Madison, and is suing for “libel and breach privacy” as she’s been dragged into the messy divorce after Mel accused her of getting pregnant by Stephen.

