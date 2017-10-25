It's no secret Sam Smith is a believer in ghosts and is not afraid.... he thinks.

Ellen scares the life out of Sam Smith

On a recent episode of the Ellen Degeneres Show Tuesday Sam Smith made an appearance, and Ellen wanted to test that theory and spook the British singer, not once but twice.

The 25-year-old singer told Ellen his house in Hamstead is haunted.

"I feel like I'm quite in touch with this stuff. I think there are ghosts everywhere. But my house is like 300 years old; it used to be a school. And I just hear crazy, crazy stuff. My sister, at night, she feels like someone's staring at her when she sleeps. It's weird," the singer said.

He continued, "But I feel quite friendly with them. I have a good relationship with the ghosts.

"Sometimes at night I get up and I'm just like, 'Leave me alone.' And they do!" he confessed.

"I feel like [they'll listen] if you just talk to them, like, 'Please! I just need to sleep!'".

Ellen then replied, "Nothing scares you at all?"

A person in a white sheet dressed as a ghost snuck up behind the star and scared him.

Shocked and surprised the singer jumped out of his seat and said, "Oh my god... oh my god," keeping his hands over his face.

He laughed and pointed at the box next to him.

"I thought it was going to come out of this!" he shouted.

And with less than a millisecond to spare he was right, a scary old granny popped out of the box and gave the singer a fright leaving him jolting back into his seat.

Sam was left slumped over his chair looking breathless when he suddenly jumped back up on his chair and said, "F**K... Oh my god my heart."

Let's just say Sam's had his first taste of being spooked this Halloween.

