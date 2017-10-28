News

Teary Selena Gomez talks 'life or death' kidney transplant

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Last month Selena Gomez revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant due to the chronic auto-immune disease she suffers from called lupus.

Now the 25-year-old and best friend Francia Raisa, who was her kidney donor, have opened up in an emotional interview.

A preview for the chat, to be aired next week, shows Selena breaking broke down in tears while speaking to Today, saying 29-year-old Francia saved her life.

selena gomez francia raisa today

Selena Gomez (R) and best friend Francia Raisa (L) have spoken in a new interview about the kidney transplant. Source: NBC/Today

"You feel that Francia saved your life?" Today host Savannah Guthrie asks.

Selena responds: "Because she did. That's it."

Getting teary, she continues: "I guess I got to the point where it was really, kind of, life or death."

selena gomez kidney transplant today interview

A preview for the chat, to be aired next week, shows Selena breaking broke down in tears while speaking to Today, saying 29-year-old Francia saved her life. Source: NBC/Today

Last month Selena wrote on Instagram: "I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she continued, with a photo attached of her and Francia.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery," she added.

selena gomez cry

"You feel that Francia saved your life?" Today host Savannah Guthrie asks. Selena responds: "Because she did. That's it." Source: NBC/Today

"And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.

"I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

In the accompanying photo, Selena can be seen holding Francia's hand as they lay in adjacent hospital beds.

selena kidney francia

Last month Selena revealed Francia had donated her kidney. Source: Instagram

Another snap shows a closeup of the Good For You singer's torso, and the scar following the transplant.

According to Lupus NSW, lupus occurs when "the immune system produces an excess of proteins called antibodies that attach themselves to various structures in the body".

"The accumulation of these antibodies in the tissues can cause inflammation, damage and pain," the organisation's website states.

selena scar kidney lupus

The singer also shared a photo of her scar. Source: Instagram

Selena first opened up about her battle with Lupus in 2015.

Speaking to Billboard magazine at the time about why she had to cancel part of her tour through Asia and Australia, she said she wished she could've told everyone about her condition sooner, as many speculated she had addictions issues.

"I wanted so badly to say, 'You guys have no idea. I’m in chemotherapy. You’re a**holes'," she told Billboard.

"I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again."

