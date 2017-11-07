Pretty in pink! Bec Judd and Jodi Anasta nail Melbourne Cup style

It’s the race that stops the nation, but Melbourne’s Flemington racecourse is anything but still as Australia’s well-heeled social set file into The Birdcage.

TV presenter, WAG and always fashionable mum-of-four Rebecca Judd, was sure to stand out in an electric pink Lolitta dress.

She paired the form-fitting design with an equally dramatic hat from Danica Erard Millinery and plenty of smoky eyeshadow.

Arriving alongside her lookalike sister Kate Twigley, Bec joined Myer ambassadors Jodi Anasta, Jennifer Hawkins, Kris Smith and Rachael Finch in the department store's marquee.

Former Miss Universe Jen went for a traditionally feminine feel in an Alex Perry dress that featured a delicate A-line skirt. Meanwhile fellow former Rachael was looking sunny in a mustard yellow frock and Nerida Winter straw hat.

Sunrise hosts Samantha Armytage and Edwina Bartholomew were two of the first people to descend on the perfectly manicured lawns as they prepared for Seven’s 6am live broadcast.

Sam was looking chic in a navy Dion Lee designed frock and Penelope Haddrill hat, while weather presenter Eddie embraced the day’s colourful theme in yellow wide-legged pants and a floral, Millinery Jill fascinator.

The ladies mingled with the best and brightest of Australia's social scene in exclusive The Birdcage. The VIP area is filled with luxury marquees overflowing with free drinks and nibbles, and teaming with star power.

This year, the Mumm marquee has strived to set itself apart from the others by parking a $2.2 million yacht out the front of their tent. They also have pole dancers entertaining guests and a whopping 15,000 bottles of champagne.

The Emirates marquee on the other hand, is set up like an airbus bar, with flight attendants ready to take you to your seat.

But at the end of the day, the action on the racetrack ended in joy for people who placed their money on Rekindling, who took out the famous race that stops the nation.

The horse was ridden by Sydney jockey Corey Brown - who won the Cup back in 2009 - and gave owner Lloyd Williams a sixth win in the race.

