Coldplay's Chris Martin to guest-star on 'Modern Family'

Team Be
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Modern Family‘s guest-star game has always been on point (shout out to Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and so many more).

And later this month, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will make his debut on the long-running ABC sitcom.

Chris Martin with Ty Burrell on Modern Family. Source: ABC/John Fleenor


According to a press release, Martin will appear in the Nov. 29 episode called “Brushes With Celebrity,” in which family members share stories of run-ins with famous people, including Ty Burrell’s Phil, “who suffers an embarrassing health issue while showing a house to Coldplay’s Chris Martin.”

Chris Martin and Ricky Gervais are teaming up again. Here pictured in Extras. Source: BBC

Martin isn’t a total stranger to the world of sitcoms, having made a memorable guest appearance in 2006 on Ricky Gervias’s U.K. comedy Extras as himself — though a slightly crass, self-promotional, drumstick-loving version of himself.

Don't miss this episode of Modern Family which airs November 29th on FOX8.

This article was originally published on Yahoo Entertainment.

