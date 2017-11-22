Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting second baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced they are expecting their second child.

The big news was shared on Instagram, and in the cutest way ever.

Chrissy, 31, shared a sweet video in which she asked the couple's daughter Luna what was in her stomach, to which Luna replied, "Baby!"

Chrissy also made it pretty clear that her musician beau John, 38, is the father, as she captioned the social media post: "it's john's!".

The couple welcomed their first daughter Luna into the world in April 2016 after undergoing in vitro fertilisation treatment in 2015 after struggling to conceive naturally for a few years.

Then last year they spoke about why they wanted to be so open about their journey with IVF, letting people know they want "three or four more babies".

During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women, John said: "A lot of people struggle with fertility and you shouldn't be ashamed of it.

"A lot of people want to have kids and maybe can't do it the natural way so it's an option that's available to a lot of people and I think people should do it if it's the right thing for them."

John said he hopes his and his wife Chrissy Teigen's honesty about using IVF will make other people realise they shouldn't feel "ashamed" if they are having fertility problems.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram