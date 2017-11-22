Eric Benét compares Donald Trump to Harvey Weinstein

Eric Benét has weighed in on Donald Trump being the US President, comparing him to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

During an exclusive chat with Be, the singer spoke about the current president and clarified a tweet he posted last month.

"Welp, now we know when Harvey Weinstein runs for president, he will definitely have the evangelical vote," the 51-year-old posted on Twitter last month.

"That was just my poor attempt at being witty and political," Eric joked to Be.

"President Trump, he has all these sexual harassment allegations against him and not to mention his own mindful boasting of sexually assaulting women caught on camera," he told Be on a more serious note. "In spite of all that, the evangelical community, in vast members, voted for him."

"It’s just like a jaw-dropping moment of hypocrisy [that he is still president]," Eric added. "That was just me trying to be witty saying, ‘Oh look Harvey Weinstein has all of these sexual [assault] allegations. We definitely know the evangelicals got his back.’"

The R&B singer also weighed in on the current situation in Hollywood regarding sexual assault saying it is not "anything new".

"I think for decades it's just been one of those things that people knew [it] was going on," he told Be. "But the victims, unfortunately, felt like if they exposed any of these crimes they would be blacklisted and wouldn’t be able to get work."

Eric believes it's brilliant now some "brave people" spoken out helping others who have been victimised to speak the truth.

"The levy has been broken and all of the truth has started to pour out," he said.

The singer also told Be how excited he is about coming back to Australia for his first ever concert tour.

"There is a deep, deep appreciation for soul and R&B music in Australia," Eric said. "It’s just so warm and inviting."

