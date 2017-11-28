News

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Miley Cyrus' meaningful new tattoo

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

She's got a whole collection of ink, but the message behind Miley Cyrus' latest tattoo is very simple.

The 25-year-old showed off her latest tattoo on social media, with the words "Be Kind" written on the back of her wrists, telling fans the mantra behind the body art is something we can all do every day.

"Never forget to... BE KIND To All!" Miley wrote alongside a snap of her tattoo.

Miley Cyrus tattoo

Miley Cyrus has added to her ink collection getting 'Be kind' tattooed on her wrists. Source: Instagram

The singer already has quite the collection of ink. Source: Instagram

Miley's message of kindness comes after she hit out at fans last week, who confused her Thanksgiving "food baby" for a real baby bump, suggesting her and fiancé Liam Hemsworth were about to become first-time parents.

The singer immediately shut the rumours there was little Hemsworth-Cyrus baby was on the way, taking to Twitter in the most epic response ever.

"RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tofurkey," Miley tweeted after fans posed the question of a pregnancy as well as sharing the pregnant woman emoji on the photo.

The singer recently hit out at fans who suggested she was pregnant. Source: Getty

Miley Cyrus pregnant with finace Liam Hemsworth husband

This photo started rumours that Miley Cyrus may have a bun in the oven. Source: Instagram

Miley epically shut down the rumours. Source: Twitter

And while they might not be expecting a bub, not all rumours have been shut down with fans speculating Miley and Liam have tied the knot.

The extremely private couple were spotted earlier this month wearing matching bling whilst grabbing coffee together during a romantic getaway.

