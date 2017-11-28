'Newlyweds': Sophie Monk attends first red carpet with Stu Laundy

Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy have made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the 2017 ARIA Awards and it appears the couple are "newlyweds".

That is according to the ARIAs official Twitter account anyway.

"The newlyweds @sophiemonk and Stu Laundy stopping for a quick snap," the ARIAs official Twitter wrote.

Is this a simple mistake or have the pair secretly married?

Despite declaring their love for one another just a month ago on the finale of The Bachelorette, the pair have been plagued with split rumours in recent weeks.

But the couple put on a defiant front as they walked the red carpet together.

The 45-year-old's appearance at the ARIA Awards comes as a surprise as Sophie said earlier in the week Stu would not be attending with her.

"No, he's not (coming). No, he doesn't want to go," the 37-year-old said on Monday on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show to guest host Guy Sebastian. "That's fine."

The publican clearly had a change of heart.

Sophie looked dropped dead gorgeous in a hot pink mini dress paired with a black studded bag and black heels.

Stu looked casual in a blue jacket paired with black trousers and brown boots.

While speaking with Joel Creasey on the red carpet Sophie admitted the last few weeks have been "hectic".

"It's been full on," the blonde beauty said. "We can't keep up with the press that's for sure."

According to a report in Woman's Day on Monday, Stu had broken up with the former Bardot star due to "jealousy" issues.

Be contacted Sophie and Stu's representative for comment who totally denied the report.

