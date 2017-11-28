Harry Styles kisses Lorde at ARIA Awards

News

Yahoo7 Be /

Harry Styles gave Lorde a big smooch at this year's ARIA Awards.

They're both two international superstars and we'd totally ship them as a couple. Watch the video above.

Unfortunately this kiss wasn't a full-on pash.

Harry Styles Lorde kiss ARIA Awards 2017

We totally ship Harry Styles and Lorde together. Source: Nine

Both artists were up for the Best International Artist Award with Harry coming out on top.

As he took to the stage to accept the award he went up to Lorde, 21, and gave her a big kiss on the cheek, French style, because it was on both cheeks. Yes, Harry.

This may be a bit of a reach but could his hit song Kiwi be an ode to Lorde?

Harry Styles ARIA Awards 2017 red carpet

Harry won the award for Best International Artist. Source: Getty

We would totally love it if it was.

It seems we're not the only ones that ship the pairing, many on Twitter seem to agree.






