Harry Styles kisses Lorde at ARIA Awards

They're both two international superstars and we'd totally ship them as a couple. Watch the video above.

Unfortunately this kiss wasn't a full-on pash.

Both artists were up for the Best International Artist Award with Harry coming out on top.

As he took to the stage to accept the award he went up to Lorde, 21, and gave her a big kiss on the cheek, French style, because it was on both cheeks. Yes, Harry.

This may be a bit of a reach but could his hit song Kiwi be an ode to Lorde?

We would totally love it if it was.

It seems we're not the only ones that ship the pairing, many on Twitter seem to agree.

Harry: give me a kiss

Lorde: 😘

Harry: .... give me another

Lorde: 😳😘 https://t.co/TkWI3iI2y4 — 🦁 (@lordeoftheonion) November 28, 2017

Harry kissed Lorde before accepting the award, my heart is melted on the floor — Q| loves Harru (@thegoldenshoes) November 28, 2017

harry styles greeting lorde with a little kiss UGH my heart — jodie ✨ (@jodiereece_) November 28, 2017

