Fans voice health concerns for Ruby Rose

She's on her way to taking Hollywood by storm, but fans have expressed concerns over Ruby Rose's shrinking frame after the actress appeared at the ARIA Awards.

On stage to present Best International Artist with Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars Brittany Snow, fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp, the 31-year-old stunned in a fitted black and white pants suit, but it was Ruby's slender frame that had fans worried about her health.

"You look ill love," one fan tweeted shortly after her appearance, while others added: "Omg - Ruby Rose is so tiny!" and "Ruby Rose looks a bit underweight."

Another fan also quickly commented: "Gees hope the wind doesn't pick up in the ARIAs, it will blow Ruby Rose away."

However despite the comments about her weight, others were quick to defend the model-turned-actress writing, "Ruby Rose mate, stop being so sexy" and "Ruby Rose is still perfect. I love her."

It's not the first time Ruby has been subjected to questioning and speculation about her weight, with the Orange Is The New Black star recently lashing out at a magazine article which focused on her slim, athletic body.

"You are reckless and no Hollywood expert should behave the way you do," Ruby tweeted about the NW story, which featured quotes from LA-based dietitian Lisa De Fazio, who told the mag she believes Ruby's family and friends should encourage her to gain weight "before it's too late".

"Telling a magazine MY 'manager, friends and family should get involved and help me before it's too late' and that my weight is '44 kilos' (I'd probably be in hospital if that were true) is so maddening and irresponsible.

"I will absolutely knock you off your pedestal of self serving bulls****. I'd out train you, out box you and sleep better at night. Leave people alone," Ruby ended the fiery post.

