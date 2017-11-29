News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Fans voice health concerns for Ruby Rose

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

She's on her way to taking Hollywood by storm, but fans have expressed concerns over Ruby Rose's shrinking frame after the actress appeared at the ARIA Awards.

Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
4:30

Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
1125_ent_hemsworth
2:52

We Have A Whale Of A Time With Chris Hemsworth
Jessica Simpson's 'chicken or fish' Newlyweds moment
0:52

Jessica Simpson's 'chicken or fish' Newlyweds moment
InStyle December Cover Story: Julia Roberts
1:59

InStyle December Cover Story: Julia Roberts
Preview: Impressionist Jess Robinson sings up a storm | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
1:55

Preview: Impressionist Jess Robinson sings up a storm | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Little Mix Talks Camila Cabello Leaving Fifth Harmony in Interview: "They'll Continue Without Her"
1:58

Little Mix Talks Camila Cabello Leaving Fifth Harmony in Interview: "They'll Continue Without Her"
PEOPLE’s Call to Action: Contact Congress to Ask What Is Being Done to Stop the Epidemic of Gun Violence
1:47

PEOPLE’s Call to Action: Contact Congress to Ask What Is Being Done to Stop the Epidemic of Gun Violence
Little Mix Member Jesy Nelson Has a New Boyfriend
2:08

Little Mix Member Jesy Nelson Has a New Boyfriend
0127_ent_zoolandercarpet
1:54

On The Red Carpet With Derek Zoolander
Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
2:41

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
 

On stage to present Best International Artist with Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars Brittany Snow, fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp, the 31-year-old stunned in a fitted black and white pants suit, but it was Ruby's slender frame that had fans worried about her health.

"You look ill love," one fan tweeted shortly after her appearance, while others added: "Omg - Ruby Rose is so tiny!" and "Ruby Rose looks a bit underweight."

Fans were quick to take to social media to comment on Ruby's weight when she appeared on stage at the ARIA Awards. Source: Getty

The actress was on stage with her Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars to present Best International Artist. Source: Getty

Fans took to Twitter after seeing the star. Source: Twitter

Another fan also quickly commented: "Gees hope the wind doesn't pick up in the ARIAs, it will blow Ruby Rose away."

However despite the comments about her weight, others were quick to defend the model-turned-actress writing, "Ruby Rose mate, stop being so sexy" and "Ruby Rose is still perfect. I love her."

It's not the first time Ruby has been subjected to questioning and speculation about her weight, with the Orange Is The New Black star recently lashing out at a magazine article which focused on her slim, athletic body.

Some labelled the star as looking "ill" and "underweight". Source: Getty

The actress shows off her toned bod earlier this year. Source: Getty

Ruby's body has changed over her career. Pictured here in 2008. Source: Getty

Ruby turned heads at the CMA Awards last month. Source: Getty

"You are reckless and no Hollywood expert should behave the way you do," Ruby tweeted about the NW story, which featured quotes from LA-based dietitian Lisa De Fazio, who told the mag she believes Ruby's family and friends should encourage her to gain weight "before it's too late".

"Telling a magazine MY 'manager, friends and family should get involved and help me before it's too late' and that my weight is '44 kilos' (I'd probably be in hospital if that were true) is so maddening and irresponsible.

"I will absolutely knock you off your pedestal of self serving bulls****. I'd out train you, out box you and sleep better at night. Leave people alone," Ruby ended the fiery post.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top