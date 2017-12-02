Seven months after announcing her engagement to policeman Sean Ogilvy, Erin Molan has taken to the airwaves with another piece of exciting news. She’s pregnant!

Erin Molan announces 'slightly terrifying' pregnancy with fiancé

The 35-year-old presenter shared the announcement on the evening bulletin saying that it’s ‘slightly terrifying’.

“Sean and I are very blessed and very excited to announce that we are having a child,” she told host Georgie Gardener.

“Which is slightly terrifying but beautiful news.”

Georgie later took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing: “Hugest of congratulations to the fabulous @erin_molan who's having a baby!! Woohoo!! #happydays”.

Erin and Sean got engaged in April when he presented the Footy Show host with a ginormous House of K’Dor ring.

"This six-figure bespoke creation was designed by Tarick and Zena Kdor after consulting with Sean and hand selecting the rare 2.2ct oval cut, GIA laser-inscribed and certified diamond," House of K'Dor told Be.

Handcrafted in 18K white gold, "the centre stone is adorned by just over 3 carats brilliant oval and pear cut diamonds [with] the ring meticulously set in a unique claw, milgrain and micro pave set combination."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram