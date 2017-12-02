News

Erin Molan announces 'slightly terrifying' pregnancy with fiancé

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Seven months after announcing her engagement to policeman Sean Ogilvy, Erin Molan has taken to the airwaves with another piece of exciting news. She’s pregnant!

Erin Molan announces 'slightly terrifying' pregnancy with fiancé

Erin Molan announces 'slightly terrifying' pregnancy with fiancé

The 35-year-old presenter shared the announcement on the evening bulletin saying that it’s ‘slightly terrifying’.

“Sean and I are very blessed and very excited to announce that we are having a child,” she told host Georgie Gardener.

Erin Molan is pregnant

Erin Molan is expecting her first child! Photo: Instagram

“Which is slightly terrifying but beautiful news.”

Georgie later took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing: “Hugest of congratulations to the fabulous @erin_molan who's having a baby!! Woohoo!! #happydays”.

Erin and Sean got engaged in April when he presented the Footy Show host with a ginormous House of K’Dor ring.

Erin molan pregnant

Erin and her fiance Sean got engaged earlier this year. Photo: Instagram

"This six-figure bespoke creation was designed by Tarick and Zena Kdor after consulting with Sean and hand selecting the rare 2.2ct oval cut, GIA laser-inscribed and certified diamond," House of K'Dor told Be.

Handcrafted in 18K white gold, "the centre stone is adorned by just over 3 carats brilliant oval and pear cut diamonds [with] the ring meticulously set in a unique claw, milgrain and micro pave set combination."

Footy show's erin molan pregnant

She showed off her giant engagement ring in April. Photo: Instagram

