Lily Allen slammed for saying she's 'homeless'
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Lily Allen slammed for saying she's 'homeless'

Amy Stevenson
Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

She's sold millions of records, so you'd think she wouldn't be short of a quid, but Lily Allen has been slammed for implying she's "homeless" after tenants refused to move out of her luxe London apartment.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the 32-year-old singer complained that she was unable to move back into her home because those renting the property had nowhere else to live.

"Meant to be moving back into my flat this week, but my tenants just dropped that they can’t find anywhere to go up to their standards," she tweeted.

Lily Allen has complained she's "homeless" over Christmas. Pictured here at the Louis Vuitton 2018 Spring/Summer runway show. Source: Getty

The singer tweeted about her housing dilemma before deleting it. Source: Twitter

"Then they said they’re diplomats and have diplomatic immunity and there’s nothing I can do about it. So, who fancies a family of 3 for Xmas?"

And while Lily's plea to find a home for her family for the may have been said in jest, she was taken to task on the social media platform, with fans mocking her and branding her a "champagne socialist" for her first world problem. Yikes.

"Bit of a crazy request, but has anyone got Bob Geldof’s number? I think we need to organise a concert to buy @lilyallen a 4 million pound property for Christmas. She’s homeless and in need. Who’s with me?" One fan tweeted, while another shared a photo of the Not Fair singer during her trip to the Calais Jungle and sharing the hashtag "Pray For Lily".

It's been a seemingly rough 12 months for the singer, with Lily revealing last year she had to sell her Cotwolds mansion to pay a hefty tax bill.

Fans mocked the singer online starting the hashtag #PrayForLily. Source: BBC

Last year Lily revealed she had to sell one of her mansion to pay a tax bill. Pictured here at the Louis Vuitton 2018 Spring/Summer runway show. Source: Getty

"I’ve had a tough couple of years, I’m having to sell my home to pay my tax bill," she tweeted at the time, although the tweets have since been deleted from her account.

And it seems Lily isn't the only celeb who has fallen on hard times, with local Block-heads Elyse Knowles and partner Josh Barker revealing last week they were also "homeless".

"We sold our own personal home now," the model and former contestant on The Block said during an interview on the Today show. "We have gone from two houses to none, so we are homeless."

"I think we will be camping all summer on the beach, which is a good thing."

Elyse Knowles and Josh Barker recently revealed they too are "homeless" this summer. The couple recently sold their Coburg home for a record-breaking $1.63 million. Source: Instagram

