Kesha's emotional Time's Up Grammys performance

Kesha showed she was well and truly back on the scene at this year's Grammys with an emotional Time's Up performance of her hit song Praying.

She was joined by some other flawless female artists including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels.

Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe gave a heartfelt speech to introduce Kesha to the stage.

"Tonight, I'm proud to stand in solidarity, as not just an artist, but a young woman with my fellow sisters, in this room, who make up the music industry," the 32-year-old said. "Artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers an women from all sectors of the business.

"We are also daughters. Wives, mothers, sisters and human beings. We come in peace. But we mean business."

Janelle went on to directly mention the Time's Up movement encouraging women to stand together in solidarity.

"And to those who would dare try to silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up," she said in her speech. "We say Time's Up for pay and equality. Time's Up for discrimination. Time's Up for harassment, of any kind and Times' Up for the abuse of power.

"Because you see, it's not just going on in Hollywood. It's not just going on in Washington. It's right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well."

She encouraged everyone "to work together" to create a better world and proudly introduced Kesha to the stage.

Her return to the stage is particularly notable especially with a #TimesUp performance as Kesha was caught up in a legal battle with her former producer.

The singer accused Lukasz 'Dr. Luke' Gottwald of sexually and verbally abusing her.

Kesha gave an empowered performance of Praying, along with other flawless female artists.

She later took to Twitter about her killer performance.

“after everything you've done I can thank you for how strong I have become”

thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey. pic.twitter.com/43gOsofL0S — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 29, 2018

Many celebrities also came out in support of her Grammys performance on social media.

Kesha crushedddd the Grammys. A v powerful and inspiring performance. Plus it was really amazing to see so many influencial and brilliant women up there with her. Yesssss Kesha ❤️💕 — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 29, 2018

Just watched @KeshaRose’s performance. Powerful. — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 29, 2018

POWERFUL @KeshaRose and all you mega talented bad ass babes ❤️ #Grammys2018 — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) January 29, 2018

Agreed. What a performance, Kesha.

