News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Kesha's emotional Time's Up Grammys performance

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Kesha showed she was well and truly back on the scene at this year's Grammys with an emotional Time's Up performance of her hit song Praying.

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Camila Cabello CRIES After Shawn Mendes Gushes Over Her In Interview
1:33

Camila Cabello CRIES After Shawn Mendes Gushes Over Her In Interview
Women dance in cemetery for Tomb-Sweeping Day
0:33

Women dance in cemetery for Tomb-Sweeping Day
Daughter Pretends to Get Engaged in Front of Father
1:22

Daughter Pretends to Get Engaged in Front of Father
Camila Cabello's In "Final Talks" To Open For Taylor Swift's Tour
1:59

Camila Cabello's In "Final Talks" To Open For Taylor Swift's Tour
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
3:07

5 Biggest Reveals/Moments From Camila Cabello's 'Made In Miami' Mini-Documentary
Jake Paul & Erika Costell Taking A BREAK From YouTube For This Reason
1:53

Jake Paul & Erika Costell Taking A BREAK From YouTube For This Reason
OMG! Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift Going on Tour TOGETHER!!?
1:50

OMG! Camila Cabello & Taylor Swift Going on Tour TOGETHER!!?
Camila Cabello Explains Why She Left Fifth Harmony One More Time | Hollywoodlife
3:45

Camila Cabello Explains Why She Left Fifth Harmony One More Time | Hollywoodlife
Lauren Jauregui Taking Shots at Camila Cabello, Cardi B Not Giving Up on Offset -DR
7:13

Lauren Jauregui Taking Shots at Camila Cabello, Cardi B Not Giving Up on Offset -DR
Simon Cowell Gushes Over Camila Cabello in New 'Made in Miami' Documentary
2:12

Simon Cowell Gushes Over Camila Cabello in New 'Made in Miami' Documentary
 

She was joined by some other flawless female artists including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels.

Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe gave a heartfelt speech to introduce Kesha to the stage.

Kesha Grammys 2018 Times Up Me Too

Kesha gave an emotional performance of her hit song Praying at the Grammys. Source: Getty

Grammys 2018 Times Up Me Too

Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe gave a heartfelt speech to introduce Kesha to the stage. Source: Getty

"Tonight, I'm proud to stand in solidarity, as not just an artist, but a young woman with my fellow sisters, in this room, who make up the music industry," the 32-year-old said. "Artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers an women from all sectors of the business.

"We are also daughters. Wives, mothers, sisters and human beings. We come in peace. But we mean business."

Janelle went on to directly mention the Time's Up movement encouraging women to stand together in solidarity.

"And to those who would dare try to silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up," she said in her speech. "We say Time's Up for pay and equality. Time's Up for discrimination. Time's Up for harassment, of any kind and Times' Up for the abuse of power.

Kesha Grammys 2018

She was joined by some other flawless female artists including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels.Source: Getty

"Because you see, it's not just going on in Hollywood. It's not just going on in Washington. It's right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well."

She encouraged everyone "to work together" to create a better world and proudly introduced Kesha to the stage.

Her return to the stage is particularly notable especially with a #TimesUp performance as Kesha was caught up in a legal battle with her former producer.

Kesha and Bebe Rexha embraced after the performance. Source: Getty

The singer accused Lukasz 'Dr. Luke' Gottwald of sexually and verbally abusing her.

Kesha gave an empowered performance of Praying, along with other flawless female artists.

She later took to Twitter about her killer performance.



Many celebrities also came out in support of her Grammys performance on social media.






Agreed. What a performance, Kesha.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top