Stu Laundy’s confession after Sophie Monk split

A fortnight after Sophie Monk revealed her Bachelorette romance had come to an end, her ex Stu Laundy has broken his silence on their split.

In a rather interesting move, the publican used an interview with the Sunday Telegraph to apologise to the nation for bursting the reality TV fairytale.

“Soph's and my story is our story,” he said, “I'm sorry to Australia but the reality is most of these [reality TV love] stories will finish with the couple not together.”

The father of four also professed the extent of his love for his ex-wife, saying, “Sadly for me, I may have had the love of my life in my ex-wife and wasted it”.

While he vowed to ‘keep searching’ for another great love, Stu said he and Sophie are on good terms and will remain ‘mates’.

Sophie echoed his sentiment when she announced their split via an Instagram post over the Australia Day long weekend.

"I don't know how to explain this because it's an unusual circumstance to be in...," she wrote, "But because I entered this relationship so publicly I know I owe an answer to Australia about my personal life."

"I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn't work out.

"As much as I respect him we are just very different people.”

After asking Australian viewers for their support while embarking on her Bachelorette journey, Sophie said that she hoped no one would be disappointment in her.

“I sincerely want to apologise to anyone who invested so much love and support and I hope I haven't disappointed anyone,” she said.

The couple were together for four months after the show wrapped up last year.

A Network Ten spokesperson told Be at the time, “We are very sorry to hear that Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy have separated and wish them both the very best for the future.”

"Across eight seasons of The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette Australia, four couples have found love and have remained together after the cameras have stopped rolling.

"Our thanks to Sophie and Stu, who genuinely committed to finding love on The Bachelorette Australia, but sadly in life, some relationships are not always lasting."

