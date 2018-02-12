News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Chrissy Teigen goes topless in the kitchen

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Basically this is why we love Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Responds to Falling Asleep at the Oscars!
1:29

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Responds to Falling Asleep at the Oscars!
Naomi Watts, Petra Nemcova, Chrissy Teigen Light Up Paris Fashion Week
0:42

Naomi Watts, Petra Nemcova, Chrissy Teigen Light Up Paris Fashion Week
Surprise! Jason Momoa Marries Lisa Bonet in Intimate Celebration
0:51

Surprise! Jason Momoa Marries Lisa Bonet in Intimate Celebration
Chrissy Teigen Falls On The Floor Drunk After Wild Grammys After-Party &mdash; Watch
1:01

Chrissy Teigen Falls On The Floor Drunk After Wild Grammys After-Party — Watch
Jessica Alba Throws Husband A-List Birthday Pajama Party!
0:40

Jessica Alba Throws Husband A-List Birthday Pajama Party!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share a Date Night at Chrissy Teigen's Retro-Themed Bash
1:00

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share a Date Night at Chrissy Teigen's Retro-Themed Bash
No One Vacations in Bali Quite Like Chrissy Teigen
1:06

Chrissy's Bali Break
#CopyThat: Chrissy Teigen’s Modern Vamp
2:21

#CopyThat: Chrissy Teigen’s Modern Vamp
Chrissy Teigen Shows off Stretch Marks
1:08

Chrissy Teigen Shows off Stretch Marks
Chrissy Teigen Starts Twitter War Over "Oriental" Salad Dressing
1:13

Chrissy Teigen Starts Twitter War Over "Oriental" Salad Dressing
Chrissy Teigen Quit Twitter
1:18

Chrissy Teigen Quit Twitter
10 Times Chrissy Teigen Said What We Wish We Could
3:42

10 Times Chrissy Teigen Said What We Wish We Could
 

The pregnant model showed off her bump in the most adorable snap, posing in the kitchen, while making a salad.

She couldn’t keep it more real if she tried.

"Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life," the 32-year-old captioned the photo on social media.

chrissy teigan bump

Chrissy Teigen keeping it real in the kitchen. Photo: Instagram/chrissyteigen

The hilarious image, showing her wearing nothing but a towel around her waist, and some salad emojis to cover her modesty, has already received almost 1.5m likes and 20,000 comments.

“Positively glowing,” one person raved in the comments.

“Her level of not caring is what I strive for, as well as how funny and savage she is at the same time,” another wrote.

“This is tremendous,” Glee actress Jane Lynch chimed in on Twitter.

Ever the crack up online, Chrissy responded: “Thank you, Jane! Thank you for letting me be strong!”

chrissy teigen

Chrissy Teigen is happy to show off her bump. Photo: Getty

The adorableness runs in the family and Chrissy isn’t shy to let her fans in on her and husband John Legend’s life via social media.

She took to Instagram in January to announce the pair are expecting a baby boy, joining one-year-old Luna.

She shared a gorgeous snap of herself at the 60th Grammy Music Awards holding her tummy accompanied with the caption, "Mama and her boy."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top