Chrissy Teigen goes topless in the kitchen

Basically this is why we love Chrissy Teigen.

The pregnant model showed off her bump in the most adorable snap, posing in the kitchen, while making a salad.

She couldn’t keep it more real if she tried.

"Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life," the 32-year-old captioned the photo on social media.

The hilarious image, showing her wearing nothing but a towel around her waist, and some salad emojis to cover her modesty, has already received almost 1.5m likes and 20,000 comments.

“Positively glowing,” one person raved in the comments.

“Her level of not caring is what I strive for, as well as how funny and savage she is at the same time,” another wrote.

“This is tremendous,” Glee actress Jane Lynch chimed in on Twitter.

Ever the crack up online, Chrissy responded: “Thank you, Jane! Thank you for letting me be strong!”

Thank you, Jane! Thank you for letting me be strong! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2018

The adorableness runs in the family and Chrissy isn’t shy to let her fans in on her and husband John Legend’s life via social media.

She took to Instagram in January to announce the pair are expecting a baby boy, joining one-year-old Luna.

She shared a gorgeous snap of herself at the 60th Grammy Music Awards holding her tummy accompanied with the caption, "Mama and her boy."

