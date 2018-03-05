News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Khloe Kardashian reveals the gender of her baby

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the gender of her baby on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after teasing the news on Instagram – but her reaction wasn’t what you’d expect.

The reality TV star, who is eight months pregnant with her first child, actually let sister Kylie Jenner find out the gender first and then reveal it to her on the show.

Drumroll please…. It’s another girl for the Kardashian family.

khloe kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is having a baby girl. Photo: Instagram

Khloe however was initially bummed about the news because she’d been so sure she was having a boy. But after letting it all sink in she eventually took to Twitter to share the happy news.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” she wrote.

Both Chicago (sister Kim Kardashian West’s daughter) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner’s daughter) were born in the last two months, an almost perfectly timed Kardashian triple pregnancy.

Just before Khloe shared the news her and basketball star Tristan Thompson are expecting a girl, she teased fans with a picture of a cake on Instagram that read “Congratulations, it’s a…”

khloe baby news

Khloe teased the announcement on Instagram beforehand. Photo: Instagram

The rest of the Kardashian clan have since also taken to social media to share their excitement at the gender news.


kris jenner

Kris Jenner shared her excitement online. Photo: Instagram

Of course, leave it to the Kardashians to make an announcement like this on Oscars day – which happened to coincide with the airing of their show's season finale – and many on Twitter were quick to point it out.




However, congratulations and well wishes are also flooding in and in no surprise whatsoever, speculation for the baby’s name has already started.





Because she thought she was having a boy, even Khloe admitted to her followers that she was struggling to choose a name for her baby girl.

And she’s revealed it may even start with a T.


After months of speculation, Khloe confirmed the happy news in December that she's expecting her first bub with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the heartfelt Instagram post the reality star revealed that her 'greatest dream' had come true and shared a snap of her blooming bump.

khloe kardashian baby girl

Khloe announced her pregnancy in December. Photo: Instagram

"We are having a baby," the 33-year-old wrote. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

Khloe, who was previously married to Lemar Odom, has always been open about her desire to become a mum and admitted on an episode of KUWTKs she was no longer on birth control.

