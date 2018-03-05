Khloe Kardashian reveals the gender of her baby

Khloe Kardashian has revealed the gender of her baby on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after teasing the news on Instagram – but her reaction wasn’t what you’d expect.

The reality TV star, who is eight months pregnant with her first child, actually let sister Kylie Jenner find out the gender first and then reveal it to her on the show.

Drumroll please…. It’s another girl for the Kardashian family.

Khloe however was initially bummed about the news because she’d been so sure she was having a boy. But after letting it all sink in she eventually took to Twitter to share the happy news.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” she wrote.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Both Chicago (sister Kim Kardashian West’s daughter) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner’s daughter) were born in the last two months, an almost perfectly timed Kardashian triple pregnancy.

Just before Khloe shared the news her and basketball star Tristan Thompson are expecting a girl, she teased fans with a picture of a cake on Instagram that read “Congratulations, it’s a…”

The rest of the Kardashian clan have since also taken to social media to share their excitement at the gender news.

Of course, leave it to the Kardashians to make an announcement like this on Oscars day – which happened to coincide with the airing of their show's season finale – and many on Twitter were quick to point it out.

Girl the Oscars are on, shh. — vegan. (@chrstvphr) March 5, 2018

Yall cant let shows have their spotlight now can you? First Kylie on Superbowl Day and now Khloe on Oscars day — S23News (@S23OfficialNews) March 5, 2018

Girl calm down — everyone is watching the oscars rn — Nick Guillory (@nickguillory) March 5, 2018

However, congratulations and well wishes are also flooding in and in no surprise whatsoever, speculation for the baby’s name has already started.

You should name her “KT” (Katie) for the “K” & “T” from you and tristian!!! 💕 — Valentina 🇲🇽 (@lexandralinares) March 5, 2018

Khloe!! You should name your baby "Kristan" for Kris & Tristan!! ❤️ — Victoria Batezel (@VictoriaBatezel) March 5, 2018

Can they name her Tristina?? Haha — Ashley (@youtuberfan324) March 5, 2018

@khloekardashian Kiara is pretty....or Chiara if you want to move away from the K’s hahha 💓👶🏼💓 #KUWTK — rena (@renatalarico) March 5, 2018

Watch it be “thunder” or something

Then all the kids will legit be a weather forecast — Ciara (@Ciara_Fitzroy) March 5, 2018

Because she thought she was having a boy, even Khloe admitted to her followers that she was struggling to choose a name for her baby girl.

And she’s revealed it may even start with a T.

NO!!! It’s so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Zmw9XhftSS — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know https://t.co/Rs6zPdI0BT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

After months of speculation, Khloe confirmed the happy news in December that she's expecting her first bub with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the heartfelt Instagram post the reality star revealed that her 'greatest dream' had come true and shared a snap of her blooming bump.

"We are having a baby," the 33-year-old wrote. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along."

Khloe, who was previously married to Lemar Odom, has always been open about her desire to become a mum and admitted on an episode of KUWTKs she was no longer on birth control.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram