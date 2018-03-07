Tziporah Malkah reveals Mardi Gras 'twerking' injury

Just like many Mardis Gras goers, Tziporah Malkah may have partied a little too hard over the weekend.

The former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star revealed some painful bruises on her legs in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Tziporah - formerly known as Kate Fischer - joked she was 'too old' to be able to pull off her 'classic dance moves without bruising'.

What exactly are these classic dance moves of hers?

Twerking, apparently.

"I was twerking but had to balance myself out by putting all my weight on my knees," the 44-year-old clarified in a comment. "Fell over a million times anyway."

However, it seems the pain was worth it as she referred to her twerking antics for Mardi Gras as the 'best night ever'.

Wearing a purple floral dress to attend the parade on Saturday, the former model looked slightly flustered as she was spotted on Oxford Street.

Probably down to all the celebrations at the Mardi Gras parade.

