Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins tipped to be next Bachelor

Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins has been tipped to become the next Bachelor Australia for 2018 with fans saying they can’t wait to watch this ‘national treasure’ on TV.

He’s the rugby union star that’s made a name for himself off the field with his completely lovable persona, and quick-witted jokes.

And now according to The Sunday Telegraph he is likely to become The Bachelor for 2018, when Channel Ten begins filming for the latest series next week.

It’s a choice that might shock many, but the man often called ‘the most Aussie bloke ever’ already has huge support online.

Comments on social media suggest that the country is stoked we may get to see Cummins take on the role and try to find love on national television.

“He is a genuine, classic, quick witted Aussie guy. I am surprised he's actually single,” one person commented on Facebook.

“Getting the Honey Badger as the next Bachelor, this could be hilarious,” another commented.

Many people who said they never watched the show revealed they would do so if Cummins was the main man.

“I can't stand these shows but I'd bloody-well watch him. Hope they pick some top sheilas,” one person wrote online.

“Never thought I would ever say this but I'll be watching the bachelor. This guy is a national treasure,” said another.

“Awesome. I’ll have to buy an updated version of the Aussie slang dictionary,” one person added.

The Telegraph reported that Channel Ten is hoping Cummins will deliver similar ratings to their successful Sophie Monk season.

And apparently while some execs at the network were a little reluctant to sign him on, sources claimed he was able to win over chief content officer Beverley McGarvey.

The 30-year-old took on the nickname ‘The Honey Badger’ after watching a National Geographic documentary of the animal taking on a lion.

After 15 test matches with the Wallabies in Rugby Union, he is taking a break from the sport but you would have seen his face around.

He is a Tourism Australia ambassador and has been the face of Tradie Underwear & Workwear, Beef Australia, Head & Shoulders shampoo and beer company Iron Jack.

Despite his fan base it seems he’s been unlucky in love since splitting from his long-term girlfriend, Norwegian artist Martine Thomassen, after five years in 2016.

Channel Ten is expected to make an announcement on The Bachelor this week.

Line up ladies.

