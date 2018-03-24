Kylie Jenner shares first selfie with Stormi

It’s been seven weeks since Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby Stormi, and now the social media star has shared her first selfie with her adorable daughter.

While proud mum Kylie’s shared photoss of Stormi before, it’s the first time the mother-daughter duo have been snapped together with the tot’s face on display.

Fans were clearly loving the sequence of three snaps, with the Instagram post getting liked nearly nine million times in just four hours.

Kylie, who welcomed her first daughter with rapper Travis Scott in February, famously put herself on a social media ban in the lead-up to her baby’s birth as the world speculated whether she was pregnant or not.

But that ban has clearly been lifted, with the 20-year-old bombarding fans with snaps of her little one – and they love it.

“She's gorgeous Kylie!!!” wrote one.

“I love how Stormi is just looking in the camera,” gushed another.

Kylie’s selfie comes just days after the new mum came under fire after she was seen promoting a waist trainer on Instagram.

“[M]y girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package,” she captioned the image before labeling it an #ad.

With Kylie already focusing on her body just a few weeks after welcoming Stormi, experts say these kinds of aids should be used with caution by new mums.

“I have concerns with postpartum women using a waist trainer during the first six weeks of this physically transitional time,” Dr. Sherry A. Ross, OB/GYN, women’s health expert and author of she-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period, tells Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Waist trainers are more of a modern-day corset with the ability to potentially cause more harm than good with their over the top type of compression.”

However, Dr. Ross isn’t totally against the idea of wearing a waist trainer — as long as the person’s doctor gives the OK.

“The waist trainer can be used safely if it’s not tied too tightly or worn for extended periods of time,” she says.

“When the waist trainer is tied up too tightly it could cause rib fractures, limit your mobility, affect your breathing capacity, restrict your abdominal muscles and affect your posture. If you are working out with your waist trainer it could limit your ability to strengthen your core muscles.”

