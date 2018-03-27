Lana Del Rey tells fans copyright 'lawsuit is over'

Three months after Lana Del Rey confirmed to fans she was being sued by British band Radiohead, the singer has revealed the 'lawsuit is over.'

The song in question was her track Get Free that was alleged in court documents to have been "inspired by" the indie group's song Creep.

However during her set at Lollapalooza Sao Paulo 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday Lana confirmed the dispute was done and dusted.

After singing Get Free she turned to the crowd and gave them an update on the awkward situation.

“I mean now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song any time I want, right?” the 32-year-old said. Watch her admission above.

Lana had previously admitted the band were taking her to court over their 1992 track to her Twitter followers, telling them "it's true about the lawsuit"

However she had insisted "my song wasn’t inspired by Creep" but said Radiohead felt it was and as a result they wanted "100% of the publishing."

Representatives for the group responded with a statement that denied her claims, saying instead that they have been trying to negotiate writing credits on the song.

“It’s clear that the verses of Get Free use musical elements found in the verses of Creep and we’ve requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of Creep," they told Pitchfork Media. "To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they ‘will only accept 100 per cent’ of the publishing of Get Free.”

Social media was alight in January over the comparison of the two songs, with some calling it a " blatant ripoff of Creep."

"I am a big Radiohead fan and you can all clearly tell the chord progression is the same," another YouTube user said. "But I don't think it was right for them to sue her for copyright."

Despite the drama it seems they must have been able to agree to something as Lana sang her heart out at the festival after not being able to sing the song for the last few months.

She certainly seems relieved the issue is over.

